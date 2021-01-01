HT: Jamshedpur 0-0 Bengaluru
Both coaches will be fairly happy to move into the break goalless. Murray did force Gurpreet to a low save near his right post at the beginning of the two minutes of added time as it will be interesting to see when Marco Pezzaiuoli plans to bring in Sunil Chhetri in the second half.
44' CHANCE...IBARA
A great passage of play on the right as Ibara combines with Cleiton who does well to beat Hartley to cut back a cross with Udanta waiting in the box. Gahlot does well to head it over his own goal.
Off the resultant set-piece taken by Cleiton, whose deliveries we know are good, Ibara has headed wide!
38' A crucial save by Rehenesh
Thatal is out with an injury concern
Cleiton's header off Ashique's cross is well on target as the Jamshedpur goalkeeper has done well to thwart it away diving to his right.
JFC SUB:
Thatal OUT
Boris IN
35' Would that be a penalty on another day?
Danish has lost the ball in the middle and Thatal has taken the initiative to move in attack with Parag racing alongside the former India U-17 international. Thatal has gone down in the box to a challenge, and referee Senthil Nathan is seen parting some words with the Jamshedpur man.
25' Momentum towards Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur are looking better of the two sides in attack of late with Stewart's last cross from the left off a set-piece drill missing everyone at the far post.
Stewart is certainly one of the better foreign signings in the ISL. The English forward has often drawn players towards him, as has Alex Lima in this clash, as they want to create more space for Murray - though it has not worked as well as expected yet.
14' ALEX LIMA!
The Jamshedpur midfield has made it look easy as he skipped past two, three, and four BFC players but for that final challenge by Alan Costa who has put off the his compatriot's shot that has gone wide of the far post.
9' Almost an own goal
Good vision from Ashique to spot the pacy run of Udanta on the left. Cleiton is in there for an option but the cross is diverted for a corner by Gahlot, quite close to his own goal.
Nearly a blunder by Rehenesh
Greg Stewart has tested Gurpreet at his near post, though the free-kick didn't have enough venom in it, but the Bengaluru goalkeeper's long clearance has set Udanta through on goal at the opposite end.
Rehenesh was almost tempted to claim the aerial ball with his hands outside his area but eventually headed it away instead.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Chhetri starts on the bench yet again
TEAM NEWS! Suresh Wangjam returns from suspension and Udanta takes his place in the Blues' XI to face Jamshedpur FC tonight. ⚡️— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 20, 2021
Naorem Roshan Singh misses out after having picked up his fourth yellow card of the #HeroISL season. #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/rM1JD4MA7K
Valskis injured in training!
The Lithuanian is replaced by Jordan Murray in the Jamshedpur XI
Jamshedpur FC XI: Rehenesh (GK), Dinliana, Hartley, Gahlot, Ricky, Jitendra, Alex, Doungel, Stewart, Thatal, Murray
Subs: Pawan (GK), Boris, Eli Sabia, Moashir, Ritwik, Karan Amin, Anas, Pandita,
Who moves up the standings tonight?
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
Jamshedpur can go as high as second with a win tonight, having enjoyed more of the rest following a handsome 4-0 win over Odisha last Tuesday; while the Blues are looking for their first win since the 4-2 victory over NorthEast United in their season opener, having last held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 3-3 draw last Thursday.
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog ahead of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between the two teams backed by steel companies. It's Tata Steel vs JSW, or in other words Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru!