76' GOAL! Fall
Mourtada Fall gets enough contact on Cassio's free-kick to send it past Kattimani who weirdly tried to punch the ball out instead of going outstretched to effect the save. But that's a glimmer of hope for a Mumbai City come-back here now.
71' Hyderabad change
Yasir OUT, Narzary IN
69' Mumbai City SUB
Ranawade OUT, Rakip IN
64' Hyderabad change
Rohit Danu looks to have pulled his left hamstring as Akash Mishra slots in on the left side.
55' Mumbai substitutions
Vinit, Mandar, Angulo OUT
Inman, Vignesh, Diego IN
Second half resumes
No changes at the change of ends. One would have probably expected Buckingham to throw in another striker in Diego Mauricio while Manolo Marquez is quite happy the way his men are doing so far.
HT: Hyderabad 2-0 Mumbai City
The Islanders see themselves in trouble as a draw or a defeat tonight will mean that they will NOT be able to defend either of their two pieces of silverware they got their hands on last season. Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will play for this season's Shield. Mumbai City trail by two goals at the break.
41' GOAL! Chianese
Joel Chianese worked smartly to feint a touch on Yasir's lob in the area to let the ball move past Mehtab before slotting it in between the legs of Lachenpa. Are Mumbai City now down and out of the play-off race or can they pulls themselves back with three or more goals tonight?
Hyderabad defending resolutely
Both teams are missing a lot of their key players for this clash. Bart Ogbeche is a big miss for Hyderabad in attack, other than Joao Victor. Mumbai are missing the likes of Jahouh, Rowllin or Bheke but they do have Igor Angulo to aim at.
Juanan has been a towering figure in the Hyderabad back-line tonight, dealing with an aerial threat that Fall was interested in after a crucial tackle inside the box that he had to get right as he prevented Angulo from getting on the end of a Bipin cross from the left.
14' Danu scores, Mumbai under more pressure
A Yasir corner is what produced the goal. It took a lot of touches inside the Mumbai box after Lachenpa dealt with the initial threat, but the defense not quite able to clear the danger as Danu latches on the ball at the left near post and scores.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Harish Kundu gets us underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.
TEAM NEWS
No goalkeeper on the Hyderabad bench, Lachenpa starts ahead of Nawaz for Mumbai
A lot to look forward to for Mumbai
The Nizams have already qualified for the play-offs but the Islanders have not as Des Buckingham's men cannot afford dropping points if they want to stand a chance as Kerala Blasters, who play tomorrow, have the edge against the defending champions.
Here's GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai City.