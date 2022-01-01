Both teams are missing a lot of their key players for this clash. Bart Ogbeche is a big miss for Hyderabad in attack, other than Joao Victor. Mumbai are missing the likes of Jahouh, Rowllin or Bheke but they do have Igor Angulo to aim at.

Juanan has been a towering figure in the Hyderabad back-line tonight, dealing with an aerial threat that Fall was interested in after a crucial tackle inside the box that he had to get right as he prevented Angulo from getting on the end of a Bipin cross from the left.