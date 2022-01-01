Pushing for the third
Hartley going for all the deliveries sent in by Lima from the flag as he beats Camara again but heads into the hands of Gurmeet this time. Len, too, does well to head in a lob from the left into the path of Daniel Chima who is just short of making a sweet connection in front of goal.
Second half resumes
Hyderabad, trailing by two goals from the two they have conceded in the first half, have already made it to the play-offs while Jamshedpur needing just a point ahead of this game. However, as mentioned before, it's not just about the top four. It's about that top spot and eventually lift the ISL League Winner's Shield.
Expect a fiery second half
Ritwik has forced a good save from Gurmeet and on the other side Eli Sabia has done well to stay close to Aniket and prevent the Hyderabad attacker to get into space to unleash a shot.
It's taken a while for Manolo Marquez's men to get in their own after those SIX changes in the XI due to Coronavirus cases in the squad. But that doesn't discount anything from the way Jamshedpur have performed so far. Alex Lima has made sure one doesn't feel the absence of Greg Stewart as the Spaniard is involved in nearly all moves for Owen Coyle's side.
28' GOAL! HARTLEY
Another goal from an Alex Lima corner for Jamshedpur as Hartley has nodded this one in after Eli Sabia did enough to create a shield for his team-mate in the initial jump. Gurmeet looked slow to react or perhaps simply didn't see that happening. Can Hyderabad bounce back from two goals down?
HFC are retaliating
Aniket has hit the side netting besides Souvik, who's made his 100th ISL appearance today, has blasted wide. Hyderabad are definitely missing Bart Ogbeche today but a good opportunity for Javier Siverio on the evening.
Daniel Chima has also hit one wide earlier on.
5' JFC GO ON TOP!
The goal has come from a set-piece as Lima's corner is headed into the mix by Peter Hartley and the punch by Gurmeet Singh only as far as Mobashir who strikes it on the volley and the ball takes pinball deflections as it hits Sana on it's way in.
Jamshedpur had an early opportunity from a free-kick as well after Camara's foul on Alex Lima saw the latter hit the setpiece against the wall.
KICK-OFF!
R Venkatesh gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Not just about the top four
Hyderabad are the only side who have secured their play-off spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season after missing out in the final matchday last season. Jamshedpur are in brilliant form, having won seven of their last eight games as they have quietly gone about their business and need just a point to feature in the semi-finals for the first time ever in the club's history.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of this game as it's not just about the top four, it's about clinching that ISL League Shield as well.