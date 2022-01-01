Ritwik has forced a good save from Gurmeet and on the other side Eli Sabia has done well to stay close to Aniket and prevent the Hyderabad attacker to get into space to unleash a shot.

It's taken a while for Manolo Marquez's men to get in their own after those SIX changes in the XI due to Coronavirus cases in the squad. But that doesn't discount anything from the way Jamshedpur have performed so far. Alex Lima has made sure one doesn't feel the absence of Greg Stewart as the Spaniard is involved in nearly all moves for Owen Coyle's side.