Hyderabad vs FC Goa: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

OGBECHE HITS 50!!!
Asish Rai cuts onto his left foot from the right flank and delivers an excellent cross towards the far post where Bart Ogbeche sneaks past his marker and heads in his 50th ISL goal!
This is his 15th goal of the season and he is leading the charts!
Dangerous: Ogbeche and Ortiz
Jorge Ortiz scored a sensational hat-trick for the Gaurd only a few games ago. At the other end, Bart Ogbeche is one goal away from hitting the 50-goal mark in ISL and equalling top scorer Sunil Chhetri.
KICK-OFF
Hyderabad FC, who have only suffered one defeat in their last 5 matches, take on a struggling FC Goa tonight. The ball has rolled in Goa!
TEAM NEWS
Hyderabad XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor (C), Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
FC Goa XI:
Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Anwar Ali, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Makan Chothe and Jorge Ortiz.