Second half resumes with two changes
Marquez gets fresh legs to bomb the flanks
Aniket, Poojary OUT
Danu, Yasir IN
HT: Hyderabad 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
No goals to separate the two sides in the first 45 minutes. Bagan are hit by two injuries to key players. Kiyan has been moving into the striking range, though Juanan has been at hand to block Prabir's cross. Ogbeche was livid at Poojary for a wayward cross from the right.
Stay tuned for the second half.
45+4' Tiri puts his body on the line
Four minutes of added time to compensate for the two injuries
Kauko and Liston have had snapshots at goal to keep Kattimani alert in goal. And at the opposite end, towards the end of the half, Aniket played in Ogbeche who was quickly blocked by Tiri who followed the ball to put in another block to Poojary's effort.
38' It's Kiyan Nassiri time
Carl McHugh OUT
Kiyan Nassiri IN
35' AMRINDER DENIES ANIKET
It's a face-paced game as Poojary's cut back cross from the right has found it's way to Aniket on the other end across the face of goal but the former U-17 World Cupper has taken a touch too many before pulling the trigger which gives the Bagan defense enough time to take the venom off the shot as Amrinder pulls off the save.
Another worry for ATK Mohun Bagan as Carl McHugh is down with what looks like a hamstring injury. It happened just before Poojary could get that cross in.
33' Forced change for ATK Mohun Bagan
Hugo Boumous is spotted limping on the ground
Hugo Boumous OUT
Joni Kauko IN
30' ERROR AFTER ERROR
A good header off the goal kick to release Joel Chianese on the right. The cross comes in. Tiri's clearance is not a good one as it sets up Poojary who has made his way in the box but the side-footed shot is thwarted out by Amrinder.
23' BART OGBECHEEEE!!!
The Nigerian is looking for goal #50
A faulty header in the ATK Mohun Bagan box by Subhasish sees the ball fall well for Ogbeche to have a go at goal. Amrinder was beaten but it was none other than the left-back to cover his goalkeeper in that chance for Hyderabad.
19' KATTIMANI SAVES UNDER PRESSURE
Hugo Boumous causing all sorts of problems with his positioning inside the Hyderabad box. He's hit the side netting a couple of minutes ago before now pouncing on a loose ball in the box to hit it on target. However, Kattimani has reacted with a quick yoga like movement to prevent the ball from entering the net.
Once again, the move was created after a lob in the box fell for Williams after a inept clearance by the Hyderabad defense.
Off-sides against ATK Mohun Bagan
Liston Colaco was called for an off-side off a pass from Hugo Boumous before the latter was ruled off-side after David Williams found the Frenchman in the Hyderabad box. The worry for Hyderabad in the last move was the horrendous give away by Asish Rai to Williams.
As we witnessed in many games in the ISL this season, sometimes it just takes a mistake for the deadlock to be broken.
In between of those two off-side calls, Kattimani got off his line well to claim the ball that was intended for Manvir by Boumous.
KICK-OFF!
Harish Kundu blows the whistle for kick-off at Bambolim as David Williams did have a look at the position of the Hyderabad goalkeeper Laximikant Kattimani. The Australian is the ISL's fastest goalscorer (12 seconds).
TEAM NEWS
Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face ATK Mohun Bagan. Sanna Konsham is back. Hitesh Sharma on the bench.
TEAM NEWS!!
Midfield lynchpin Lenny Rodrigues returns to the starting XI
Six-pointer tonight
ATK Mohun Bagan have dropped as many as six points in their last four games
It's a six points gap between leaders Hyderabad (26) and ATK Mohun Bagan but the Mariners have two games in hand as compared to Manolo Marquez's side (14).
The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw despite the Mariners taking the lead twice in Juan Ferrando's third game in charge of the Kolkatan outfit with whom he's now garnered a eight-game unbeaten run.
