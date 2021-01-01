Second half resumes
Two changes for NorthEast
Pragyan, Irshad OUT
Shareef, Mapuia IN
HT: Hyderabad 2-1 NorthEast United
We're up for an exciting second half
It was nearly beginning to look like a one-sided affair as Sana and Ogbeche put Hyderabad two goals in front, but there was some noteworthy defending by the likes of Joe and Irshad in the NorthEast box before Jamil's men uped the ante at the opposite end and pulled one back through Danmawia.
43' DANMAWIA MAKES IT 2-1
Almost like a pin ball situation in the Hyderabad box
Just after Hernan Santana missed from handshaking distance from a free-kick as the Spaniard didn't have enough power on his shot to beat Kattimani in goal, Juanan's clearance would create the opening for NorthEast to pull one back.
A long throw-in in by Tondonba is sent towards the far post by Flottmann from where it is put back in the mix by Imran. Danmawia then heads it away from the Hyderabad goal for Suhair to have a shot at goal that is blocked on the goal-line by Kattimani but with the man right there in the mix to slot it in.
Almost 2-1
Hyderabad defense withstands
A wonderful run and a cross from the right side by Suhair. A powerful shot by Pragyan is taken on the body by Asish and the follow up shot by Irshad is not good enough.
27' OGBECHE SCORES!!
Done right on his second attempt
A minute after firing wide off a free-header, the Nigerian is fed by through ball by Edu Garcia and doesn't falter this time. Ogbeche has finished at the far side with a clinical finish.
12' SANA SCORES FOR HFC!
The warning was already there!
Just moments after Edu Garcia sent a direct free-kick just over from about 35 yards out, Joao Victor won his side another set-piece in a similar position. This time Garcia, after an initial dummy, sees his hit coming off the right post and Chinglensana was the first to react.
NorthEast playing the waiting game for now
Hyderabad with a couple of half chances
So far it's mostly looked to be Hyderabad moving into attack with Asish Rai doing well on the right to get past his marker and attempt a cross that was put out for a corner by Subhasish at his near post. After averting the corner Edu Garcia's delivery was headed wide by Joao Victor.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim
TEAM NEWS - NorthEast United
EIGHT changes and NO foreigners on the bench 👀
EIGHT changes and NO foreigners on the bench
First start for Tondonba, Irshad & Joe
TEAM NEWS - Hyderabad
Bart Ogbeche was on target in Hyderabad's Bengaluru win last week
Bart Ogbeche was on target in Hyderabad's Bengaluru win last week
Just the two changes to your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face NorthEast United!
Edu Garcia and Hitesh Sharma will start...
Hello and welcome
It's Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad and Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United as the Nizams can go second with a win but the Highlanders are looking for their second win of the season.