Almost like a pin ball situation in the Hyderabad box

Just after Hernan Santana missed from handshaking distance from a free-kick as the Spaniard didn't have enough power on his shot to beat Kattimani in goal, Juanan's clearance would create the opening for NorthEast to pull one back.

A long throw-in in by Tondonba is sent towards the far post by Flottmann from where it is put back in the mix by Imran. Danmawia then heads it away from the Hyderabad goal for Suhair to have a shot at goal that is blocked on the goal-line by Kattimani but with the man right there in the mix to slot it in.