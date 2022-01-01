25' GOAL! Him again
Once again, Goa having problems at the back as Hritik had no other option than foul Chencho in the box. The Bhutanese forward has been causing all sorts of problems for the Goa backline today evening with his pacy runs.
Pereyra Diaz steps to the spot and sends Hrithik the wrong way.
10' GOAL! Pereyra Diaz
FC Goa got caught out trying to playing from behind as Anwar Ali is cut out by brilliant interception by Sahal before moving ahead and squaring the ball for Pereyra Diaz who got the better of Ivan to put the ball at the back of the net.
Goa had more of the possession but it must count for something to call that effective.
KICK-OFF!
Referee on the night, Aditya Prkayastha, gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Team news is here 📋— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 6, 2022
Which team are you backing tonight? 👇🏻#FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/H4jIP6QON3
The last dance
It's the final league game for both the teams on the night with the Blasters' passage to the play-offs decided after Mumbai City's 2-1 loss against Hyderabad yesterday. Regardless of the result, Ivan Vukomanovic's men are destined to finish fourth but a win for the Gaurs can help them to a eighth place finish rather than finish ninth.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters.