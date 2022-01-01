HT: FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin
There was another chance for Goa to take the lead going into the break as Dohling blasted wide after the ball fell for him after Debjit's punch came off another orange shirt following a Edu Bedia corner.
A mixed performance by Debjit in the Chennaiyin goal so far, no chances for Valskis yet at the other end. Stay tuned for the second half.
45+1' Debjit makes another save
We're in three minutes of added time
There was a shout for penalty in the Goa box as it looked as if the ball hit Anwar's hand as he chested down a lob but not something that referee Pratik Mondal caught.
On the opposite end, Jorge Ortiz has forced Debjit to another save from a tight angle after the former was played through by Noguera.
39' SIDE NETTING!
Noguera to Glan, and Glan has gone for goal from outside the box. Debjit hasn't got hold of it as Ortiz attempts to pounce on it with Sajid following him. The Spaniard still gets a shot off but it's hit the side netting. Perhaps the best chance of the half.
36' Anwar almost scores on debut
It's his cross that has won Goa the set-piece as Narayan headed it wide for a corner off which Anwar headed wide, though there was a hint of it coming off Valskis' head as well.
FC Goa have so far had around a 100 passes more than Chennaiyin with twice as much as possession as well, but it's still goalless at the half-hour mark.
19' Brave save by Debjit
It wasn't the best sight seeing the Chennaiyin goalkeeper punch a corner over his bar earlier where he would have better caught it in the air earlier on, but he's come off his line bravely to cut out a well-measured pass in the box for Ortiz by Ivan this time.
Both teams defending well
Chennaiyin, with their compact shape at the back, make it difficult for Goa to find a way through them. You saw the intention on Glan's through pass but it had to be read early by Ortiz.
Calm defending from the likes of Anwar Ali and Ivan Gonzalez at the other end. The Spaniard was spot on to intercept Thapa's cross for Murzaev in the box after Valskis initiated that move.
Not much goal-mouth action so far
Murzaev shot one into space for Chennaiyin before firing another cross for a goalkick. In between, Goa have been building with a lot of passing till a cross from the right caused some problems as Ortiz had a chance but for some good defending in the area by Damjanovic.
Kick-off!
Referee Pratik Mondal gets us underway...
TEAM NEWS
Nerijus Valskis is back in blue
FC Goa:
Chennaiyin:
Both teams looking to go up the ladder
FC Goa had a tough start to their campaign, losing their opening three games of the season before picking two wins on the trot but have been without a win since as they mustered a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters last Sunday.
Chennaiyin started their season well and after a little slip up with three defeats in four games, they too scraped through with a solitary goal win over Jamshedpur last Sunday.
Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog as the two rivals lock horns at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.