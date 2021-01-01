Ogbeche is right in the mix
Can't keep Ogbeche out of action for long, but he's seen two of his attempts from around the edge of the box contained by the Goa defense. The game has opened up quite early. Expect a lot of end to end action here tonight.
Goa asking the early questions
Ali is at the opposite from the Goan defensive line, joining in the attack, Noguera is all around the place. Devendra has seen a shot blocked. Hyderabad have stood strong at the back, though.
KICK-OFF
No Jorge Ortiz for Goa, after the Spaniard's red card in the Bengaluru win
Both teams who like to play a similar brand of attacking football go up against each other at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
TEAM NEWS
Airam Cabrera starts for Goa, and Bartholomew Ogbeche wearing the Golden Boot armband for Hyderabad
FC Goa:
Princeton and Airam start as Coach Juan names his team for tonight's clash!

Hyderabad FC:
Here is your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face FC Goa tonight!
Just the 1 change as Joel Chianese comes in for Edu Garcia!
Who's getting their third straight win?
FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC
Juan Ferrando's men began their season with three straight defeats but have since bounced back with back-to-back wins, the same as Manolo Marquez's side who though have three wins so far this season.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Hyderabad.