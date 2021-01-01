Live Blog

FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Both teams are looking for their third win on the trot...

Ogbeche is right in the mix

2021-12-18T16:14:48.000Z

Can't keep Ogbeche out of action for long, but he's seen two of his attempts from around the edge of the box contained by the Goa defense. The game has opened up quite early. Expect a lot of end to end action here tonight.

Goa asking the early questions

2021-12-18T16:05:09.000Z

Ali is at the opposite from the Goan defensive line, joining in the attack, Noguera is all around the place. Devendra has seen a shot blocked. Hyderabad have stood strong at the back, though.

KICK-OFF

2021-12-18T16:02:25.940Z

No Jorge Ortiz for Goa, after the Spaniard's red card in the Bengaluru win

Both teams who like to play a similar brand of attacking football go up against each other at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

TEAM NEWS

2021-12-18T15:56:28.233Z

Airam Cabrera starts for Goa, and Bartholomew Ogbeche wearing the Golden Boot armband for Hyderabad

FC Goa:

Hyderabad FC:

Who's getting their third straight win?

2021-12-18T15:48:38.637Z

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Juan Ferrando's men began their season with three straight defeats but have since bounced back with back-to-back wins, the same as Manolo Marquez's side who though have three wins so far this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Hyderabad.