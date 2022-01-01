57' East Bengal substitution
Hnamte OUT, Marcelo IN
56' PEROSEVIC! 1-1
Flottmann was livid when Nagvenkar pointed to the spot as the NorthEast United defender was deemed to have fouled Perosevic from behind while winning the header.
Perosevic steps to the spot and converts.
Second half resumes
No changes at the change of ends.
45+2' GOAL! Sahanek scores...and HT
So it's NorthEast taking the lead a minute ahead of the half-time whistle. Brown attempted a glancing header off Suhair's cross from the right which came off the right post before Sahanek slotted the ball at the back of the net. Fran Sota forced a regulation save from Mirshad in the last chance of the half.
The game has since slowed down
NorthEast United did follow up with a few half chances after those earlier mentioned chances that befell East Bengal. Sahanek's cross took a touch of Prce who almost turned the ball in his own net. Suhair's cross for Imran was taken care of by the Red and Gold shirts.
Then in the 41st minute, a chance after a long gap, Joe's attempt to play a return pass to Brown in the box was a bit wayward and it went out for a goalkick.
17' MAHESSHH...Off the woodwork!
The closest any team has come to scoring, as Mahesh takes the opportunity on the loose ball a few yards outside the box, but the left-footed shot has come off the horizontal.
Who's faring better so far?
East Bengal have had to defend a corner taken by Sahanek where Hnamte did quite well to head it away ahead of Deshorn Brown who's much taller, before Suhair's shot was blocked.
Hnamte, then on the other side, forced a decent save from Mirshad while trying to find the top right corner but didn't get enough height on the shot. Comfortable save in the end.
KICK-OFF
Referee Tejas Nagvenkar gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
Darren Sidoel got injured during warm-up as Joyner Lourenco slots in his place
TEAM NEWS: Hira Mondal and Naocha Singh are back after missing the last game. Antonio Perosevic, under the weather last time, has also been named in the starting XI by head coach Mario Rivera.#SCEBNEU #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব pic.twitter.com/6AfJuT0Dk5— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 28, 2022
Final match of the season💪🏼— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 28, 2022
And this is how we line-up 🗞️#SCEBNEU #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/o2Fokc6wmi
All to avoid the rock bottom spot
It's NorthEast United's last game of a campaign to forget, but Khalid Jamil's men would want to finish on a high as far as NOT finishing at the bottom of the table. It's the same case for East Bengal who are currently bottom.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.