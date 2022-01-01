Live Blog

East Bengal 1-1 NorthEast United: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

It's the Highlanders' last chance to ensure that they don't finish the season at the bottom of the table

Updated
Comments (0)
Marco Sahanek East Bengal NorthEast United ISL 8
ISL

57' East Bengal substitution

2022-02-28T15:16:32.860Z

Hnamte OUT, Marcelo IN

56' PEROSEVIC! 1-1

2022-02-28T15:14:28.759Z

Flottmann was livid when Nagvenkar pointed to the spot as the NorthEast United defender was deemed to have fouled Perosevic from behind while winning the header.

Perosevic steps to the spot and converts.

Second half resumes

2022-02-28T15:04:15.000Z

No changes at the change of ends.

45+2' GOAL! Sahanek scores...and HT

2022-02-28T14:47:52.845Z

So it's NorthEast taking the lead a minute ahead of the half-time whistle. Brown attempted a glancing header off Suhair's cross from the right which came off the right post before Sahanek slotted the ball at the back of the net. Fran Sota forced a regulation save from Mirshad in the last chance of the half.

The game has since slowed down

2022-02-28T14:42:31.553Z

NorthEast United did follow up with a few half chances after those earlier mentioned chances that befell East Bengal. Sahanek's cross took a touch of Prce who almost turned the ball in his own net. Suhair's cross for Imran was taken care of by the Red and Gold shirts.

Then in the 41st minute, a chance after a long gap, Joe's attempt to play a return pass to Brown in the box was a bit wayward and it went out for a goalkick.

17' MAHESSHH...Off the woodwork!

2022-02-28T14:17:06.000Z

The closest any team has come to scoring, as Mahesh takes the opportunity on the loose ball a few yards outside the box, but the left-footed shot has come off the horizontal.

Who's faring better so far?

2022-02-28T14:14:53.419Z

East Bengal have had to defend a corner taken by Sahanek where Hnamte did quite well to head it away ahead of Deshorn Brown who's much taller, before Suhair's shot was blocked.

Hnamte, then on the other side, forced a decent save from Mirshad while trying to find the top right corner but didn't get enough height on the shot. Comfortable save in the end.

KICK-OFF

2022-02-28T14:00:20.892Z

Referee Tejas Nagvenkar gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

TEAM NEWS

2022-02-28T13:49:59.000Z

Darren Sidoel got injured during warm-up as Joyner Lourenco slots in his place

All to avoid the rock bottom spot

2022-02-28T13:46:33.000Z

It's NorthEast United's last game of a campaign to forget, but Khalid Jamil's men would want to finish on a high as far as NOT finishing at the bottom of the table. It's the same case for East Bengal who are currently bottom.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.