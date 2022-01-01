Can Mumbai City score tonight?
The Islanders just cannot seem to break the resolute East Bengal backline down. One rare chance for them after several minutes as Ranawade has slipped the ball through for Inman whose low cross is defended out for a corner by Adil.
The Red and Golds have done ever so well to avert the danger of all the lobs in the area which on any other day is always a threat.
77' Mumbai City sub
Angulo OUT
Inman IN
74' East Bengal change
Amarjit OUT
Sidoel IN
65' Mumbai City subs
Cassio, Raynier OUT
Catatau, Vinit Rai IN
55' Good save by Arindam
It's the first time he's really been tested tonight as Cassio has connected well with his shot from distance, but Arindam has done well with strong hands to keep it out.
52' Another penalty turned down
Cassio has made the run in the box off Raynier's through pass as Adil committed himself to the tackle and had none of the ball but showed the referee that he pulled out of the challenge and Senthil seems to have gone for the bait.
East Bengal need to score, and now
They have done well defensively, especially keeping their shape and defending as a unit, but they need to score now because if Mumbai City do it's going to be an uphill task from where they have done everything right and the Islanders have failed to deliver.
None of Jahouh's deliveries from all the free-kicks that the Moroccan has taken have caused much of a worry tonight, or it's made to look like that as Singh's men have had everything covered so far.
Second half resumes
One change at the half
Jairu has been replaced by Rafique for East Bengal, but no changes made by Buckingham yet.
HT: East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City
Neither sides have been able to breach the oppositions goal but Renedy Singh will definitely be the happier of the two coaches as one can expect Des Buckingham to make some positive changes for the second half.
Poor show by the denfending champions
Cassio has often found himself outnumbered in the East Bengal box, no matter what and how much the Brazilian has tried to create an opening for his side.
It's just that one shot on target, the Angulo header that was saved by Arindam, for Mumbai City so far this evening and that definitely doesn't look good on the defending champions.
23' Penalty not given to Mumbai City
The players are animated, the Mumbai City is animated, Des Buckingham is charging at the officials - all because Raynier's cross from the right has come off Jairu's right hand inside the East Bengal box.
Not given by referee Senthil Nathan and the Islanders have to move on with the right attitude of renewed vigour instead of feeling undone as they have not quite created enough opportunities for themselves on the evening so far.
19' A forced change for East Bengal
Ankit Mukherjee, the guy who had replaced Tomislav Mrcela after the Australian couldn't continue around the hour mark in the previous tie, has come on in place of Joyner Lourenco who has visibly felt his right hamstring.
13' Chance for East Bengal!
A long throw-in by Hira is not managed well by the Mumbai back-line, with Fall missing an aerial clearance first, as the ball just about came off the shin or something of Daniel Chima before trickling wide.
Not a bad start for East Bengal
They are playing with a little more confidence, as for Renedy's liking, as they're taking on the defending champions in their own half quite a few times already this evening.
Although Angulo has just headed off a Vignesh cross from the left into the hands of Arindan as he was challenged in the air by Adil, who has done well to contain Fall from an earlier Jahouh free-kick as well, East Bengal have been looking better.
Sourav has shot one wide from distance, Fall had to clear a cross intended for Semboi after Sourav did well to dispossess Apuia in the middle.
Kick-off!
We're underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
Just the one foreigner in Chima in Singh's XI
East Bengal:
Mumbai City:
Can East Bengal play with confidence?
They face the defending champions tonight!
"Can we play with a little more confidence?" East Bengal interim has asked from his side as the former India international led the Red and Golds to a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad in his first game in charge.
Mumbai City have conceded as many as 10 goals in their last three games, after just 3 from the previous six, which means trouble for Des Buckingham's side who are now winless in the last three games.
Follow GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.