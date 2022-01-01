Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The Islanders will be looking to reclaim the top spot while the Red and Golds hunt for their first win of the season...

Updated
Comments (0)
East Bengal Mumbai City ISL 8
ISL

Can Mumbai City score tonight?

2022-01-07T15:37:35.171Z

The Islanders just cannot seem to break the resolute East Bengal backline down. One rare chance for them after several minutes as Ranawade has slipped the ball through for Inman whose low cross is defended out for a corner by Adil.

The Red and Golds have done ever so well to avert the danger of all the lobs in the area which on any other day is always a threat.

77' Mumbai City sub

2022-01-07T15:34:54.540Z

Angulo OUT

Inman IN

74' East Bengal change

2022-01-07T15:32:03.579Z

Amarjit OUT

Sidoel IN

65' Mumbai City subs

2022-01-07T15:22:05.055Z

Cassio, Raynier OUT

Catatau, Vinit Rai IN

55' Good save by Arindam

2022-01-07T15:12:49.769Z

It's the first time he's really been tested tonight as Cassio has connected well with his shot from distance, but Arindam has done well with strong hands to keep it out.

52' Another penalty turned down

2022-01-07T15:10:39.208Z

Cassio has made the run in the box off Raynier's through pass as Adil committed himself to the tackle and had none of the ball but showed the referee that he pulled out of the challenge and Senthil seems to have gone for the bait.

East Bengal need to score, and now

2022-01-07T15:06:55.842Z

They have done well defensively, especially keeping their shape and defending as a unit, but they need to score now because if Mumbai City do it's going to be an uphill task from where they have done everything right and the Islanders have failed to deliver.

None of Jahouh's deliveries from all the free-kicks that the Moroccan has taken have caused much of a worry tonight, or it's made to look like that as Singh's men have had everything covered so far.

Second half resumes

2022-01-07T15:02:05.643Z

One change at the half

Jairu has been replaced by Rafique for East Bengal, but no changes made by Buckingham yet.

HT: East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City

2022-01-07T14:48:29.461Z

Neither sides have been able to breach the oppositions goal but Renedy Singh will definitely be the happier of the two coaches as one can expect Des Buckingham to make some positive changes for the second half.

Poor show by the denfending champions

2022-01-07T14:39:23.000Z

Cassio has often found himself outnumbered in the East Bengal box, no matter what and how much the Brazilian has tried to create an opening for his side.

It's just that one shot on target, the Angulo header that was saved by Arindam, for Mumbai City so far this evening and that definitely doesn't look good on the defending champions.

23' Penalty not given to Mumbai City

2022-01-07T14:23:56.593Z

The players are animated, the Mumbai City is animated, Des Buckingham is charging at the officials - all because Raynier's cross from the right has come off Jairu's right hand inside the East Bengal box.

Not given by referee Senthil Nathan and the Islanders have to move on with the right attitude of renewed vigour instead of feeling undone as they have not quite created enough opportunities for themselves on the evening so far.

19' A forced change for East Bengal

2022-01-07T14:19:41.931Z

Ankit Mukherjee, the guy who had replaced Tomislav Mrcela after the Australian couldn't continue around the hour mark in the previous tie, has come on in place of Joyner Lourenco who has visibly felt his right hamstring.

13' Chance for East Bengal!

2022-01-07T14:13:30.867Z

A long throw-in by Hira is not managed well by the Mumbai back-line, with Fall missing an aerial clearance first, as the ball just about came off the shin or something of Daniel Chima before trickling wide.

Not a bad start for East Bengal

2022-01-07T14:09:19.000Z

They are playing with a little more confidence, as for Renedy's liking, as they're taking on the defending champions in their own half quite a few times already this evening.

Although Angulo has just headed off a Vignesh cross from the left into the hands of Arindan as he was challenged in the air by Adil, who has done well to contain Fall from an earlier Jahouh free-kick as well, East Bengal have been looking better.

Sourav has shot one wide from distance, Fall had to clear a cross intended for Semboi after Sourav did well to dispossess Apuia in the middle.

Kick-off!

2022-01-07T14:00:38.980Z

We're underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

TEAM NEWS

2022-01-07T13:47:12.111Z

Just the one foreigner in Chima in Singh's XI

East Bengal:

Mumbai City:

Can East Bengal play with confidence?

2022-01-07T13:40:43.333Z

They face the defending champions tonight!

"Can we play with a little more confidence?" East Bengal interim has asked from his side as the former India international led the Red and Golds to a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad in his first game in charge.

Mumbai City have conceded as many as 10 goals in their last three games, after just 3 from the previous six, which means trouble for Des Buckingham's side who are now winless in the last three games.

Follow GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.