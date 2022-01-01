Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Greg Stewart has done all the spade work to work the ball inside the Chennaiyin box and to compliment that, Boris has made a perfectly timed run to tap in the eventual squared pass in front of goal. As simple as that or so Jamshedpur are making it look right now.

It could have been a much worse scoreline for the southern outfit, however, with Daniel Chima missed a few oppportunities including the one he shot straight at Debjit after being played in by Mobashir moments before JFC made it 2-0.