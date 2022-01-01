Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

HT: Chennaiyin 0-3 Jamshedpur
Debjit has saved his side from going four goals down at half-time as he got off the line to prevent Chima from scoring again but Jamshedpur look comfortable with a three-goal lead at the break.
44' Jamshedpur SUB
Boris OUT, Len IN
40' DANIEL CHIMA ON TARGET
No missing this one as Chima has brought down that long lob from Eli Sabia and takes it past Devrani before finding the bottom left corner of the goal. CFC should have seen the warning signs.
35' Chennaiyin change
Ninthoi OUT, Edwin IN
33' BORIS SINGH SCORES!
Greg Stewart has done all the spade work to work the ball inside the Chennaiyin box and to compliment that, Boris has made a perfectly timed run to tap in the eventual squared pass in front of goal. As simple as that or so Jamshedpur are making it look right now.
It could have been a much worse scoreline for the southern outfit, however, with Daniel Chima missed a few oppportunities including the one he shot straight at Debjit after being played in by Mobashir moments before JFC made it 2-0.
23' RITWIK IS ON THE MONEY
After Daniel Chima's effort took a deflection for a corner off a Dinliana delivery, it's Ritwik to slot in from Stewart's corner after the ball came off Rahim after Hartley headed in.
The winger from West Bengal is in the right place at the right time once again after scoring in the 3-2 win over Mumbai City on Thursday.
Jamshedpur in and about
A couple of attempts by Stewart blocked by the big presence of Damjanovic in the Chennaiyin defense, with Debjit also called into action on a couple of occasions including collecting a cross from the right off the feet of Boris.
No notable chances created by Chennaiyin so far, while JFC's Jitendra had to go off due to what looked like an issue in his groin.
11' Early change for JFC
Jitu OUT, Mobashir IN
KICK-OFF
Referee Tejas Nagvekar gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
🗞 Here's your starting 1⃣1⃣ for #CFCJFC, featuring 1 change.— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 20, 2022
Reagan 🔁 Edwin
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin @apolloxsports pic.twitter.com/5cIoj6U1xS
📣Tonight's confirmed line-up announced 📝 📣#JamKeKhelo #CFCJFC @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/tpa1dWt0Tu— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 20, 2022
Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
Sabir Pasha's men are in the bottom half of the table after a 2-2 draw against Odisha while the Red Miners can go second with a win tonight.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of this Indian Super League (ISL) tie.