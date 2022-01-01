Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

Both these teams are desperate for a win in order to strengthen their slim hopes for a spot in the semi-finals. Bozidar Bandovic's men are struggling in front of goal having scored three less than any side at this stage. FC Goa have gone five games without a win and the last and only win under Derrick Pereira came in the last meeting between the two sides where Jorge Ortiz was on target.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.