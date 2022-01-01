TEAM NEWS
Mirlan Murzaev and Jorge Ortiz are back in the XI for Chennaiyin and FC Goa
🗞️ Starting 1⃣1⃣ for #CFCFCG— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 9, 2022
Deepak makes his debut 🤩
Mirlan returns to the line-up 🔁
Mirlan returns to the line-up 🔁
Dheeraj and Ortiz are back in our line-up for tonight as we take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium! 💪🏻🧡— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 9, 2022
Powered by @RealFlokiInu#ForcaFans #ForcaGoa #CFCFCG #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/ZYHESlL2rv
Is it now or never?
Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
Both these teams are desperate for a win in order to strengthen their slim hopes for a spot in the semi-finals. Bozidar Bandovic's men are struggling in front of goal having scored three less than any side at this stage. FC Goa have gone five games without a win and the last and only win under Derrick Pereira came in the last meeting between the two sides where Jorge Ortiz was on target.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.