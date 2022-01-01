Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 FC Goa: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Both teams are desperate for a win in order to strengthen their slim hopes for a spot in the semi-finals...

FC Goa

TEAM NEWS

2022-02-09T13:38:33.000Z

Mirlan Murzaev and Jorge Ortiz are back in the XI for Chennaiyin and FC Goa

Is it now or never?

2022-02-09T13:37:44.082Z

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

Both these teams are desperate for a win in order to strengthen their slim hopes for a spot in the semi-finals. Bozidar Bandovic's men are struggling in front of goal having scored three less than any side at this stage. FC Goa have gone five games without a win and the last and only win under Derrick Pereira came in the last meeting between the two sides where Jorge Ortiz was on target.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.