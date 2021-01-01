Chennaiyin 2-4 Bengaluru: Blues pick their second win of the campaign

FT: Chennaiyin 2-4 Bengaluru
Just the second win for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side this season
Bengaluru have returned to winning ways for the first time since their season opener as they defeated Chennaiyin 4-2 in 2021's final Indian Super League (ISL) tie played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Thursday.
Both Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vishal Kaith, especially the latter, had a horrid day at the office as goalkeeping errors had a role to play in tonight's result.
Bengaluru took the lead twice in the game as a Cleiton Silva (39') penalty turned the game around for the Blues after Mirlan Murzaev (4') gave Chennaiyin the early lead.
Alan Costa (43') putting the away side in front for the first time was met by Rahim Ali's (49') equaliser before Udanta Singh (70') and Pratik Choudhary (74') saw Chennaiyin with no way back.
Chennaiyin remain sixth with 11 points from 8 games and their southern counterparts now eighth with 9 points from 9 games.
87' Chance for 2-5...Kaith saves
Cleiton played Udanta on the right and made a run down the centre with Chhetri as an option on the left as the Brazilian got the ball back before taking a shot from the edge of the box that is saved by Kaith as the Indian veteran was left waiting with enough space to fancy a shot of his own.
84' A breather for Ramirez
BFC change
Bruno Ramirez OUT
Rohit Kumar IN
74' Pratik says thank you and makes it 2-4
How many goalkeepeing howlers in one match?
Vishal Kaith has absolutely spilled a straightforward aerial take at a comfortable height for any goalkeeper as Ramirez kept the ball in play in the box and Pratik has turned it in the net. 2-4 now!
70' Bengaluru go in front again...Udanta!
The substitutes combine
Chhetri has squared it in from the left, from where Danish does well to spot Udanta with acres of space to take a shot - just like the space and time Rahim was afforded for the Chennaiyin equaliser - and BANG! Udanta has put Bengaluru ahead 2-3.
67' Rahim Ali has played his shift well
Rahim Ali OUT
Lallianzuala Chhangte IN
65' Tripple BFC change
In comes Sunil Chhetri
Ashique, Jayesh, Ibara OUT
Pratik, Danish, Chhetri IN
61' So close to 3-2
A perfect curled delivery by Thapa from the right but Murzaev was just a little off from meeting the ball at the other end.
49' RAHIM ALI MAKES IT 2-2
He scores, finally
It's Mirlan invovled in the goal again, as the midfielder found Rahim in a fair bit of space to pull the trigger and so he does. Gurpreet is beaten in goal, although it does look like it has taken a bit of a deflection off Ramirez en route goal.
Second half resumes
It never looked as if Chennaiyin would have been the trailing side if you watched the first 20 minutes or so of the tie, but that's the way it is after the BFC turn-around in the first half.
HT: Chennaiyin 1-2 Bengaluru
What a turn-around that has been in the first half, from Chennaiyin being all over Bengaluru in the initial minutes to Pezzaiuoli making that bold change to alter the dynamics of the game that has possibly led to them going into the break with the lead.
43' ALAN PUTS BENGALURU IN FRONT
43' - Gikiewicz has replaced the injured Borysiuk
Just after Gikiewicz has come on for Borysiuk, Kaith has failed to cleanly punch away Cleiton's flag-kick as Alan Costa will not mind having that go into the net off his shoulder. Benglauru are now leading after going down by a goal earlier on.
39' Cleiton converts from the spot
The Brazilian has sent Kaith the wrong side from the 12-yard mark as Chhetri celebrates with Pezzaiuoli in the dug-out.
However, to be fair for their efforts in the last few minutes, Bengaluru have looked like they could score at some point.
Meanwhile, Ariel Borysiuk doesn't look like he can continue since feeling his hamstring while putting in a tackle against Ibara in the Chennaiyin box.
Penalty for Bengaluru
Ashique's cross from the left has come off Jerry who jumped with his back to the ball, but referee Rahul Kumar Gupta has pointed to the spot.
26' Brilliant save to keep his clean sheet intact
26' BFC sub - Udata replaces Ajith
As Pezzaiuoli brought on Udanta in place of Ajith, the same minute has seen a crucial save by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a strong left hand while diving to his left to keep out Ibara's header on target.
21' Rahim forces another save off Gurpreet
Played through by German, the former Indian Arrows player has unleashed a left-footer as Gurpreet gets down on his left to keep it out and the defense is there to clear the remains before Thapa pounces on it.
20' Parag has missed a sitter, Udanta warming up
Parag should have at least hit the target from so close outside the goal but he has ballooned his shot over.
17' Rahim should have had a brace by now
Two misses in as many minutes
Sunil Chhetri is on his feet in the Bengaluru dug-out as the Blues are in the mood of giving the ball away a bit too easily. The last chance has seen a lovely cross by Jerry missed by Rahim from right in the centre of the box after patiently waiting for that inch-perfect delivery.
A minute earlier he forced a save from Gurpreet's left foot after Mirlan found him from the middle of the park.
13' Is that a pen...it's a yellow card
Cleiton takes the charge against Damjanovic as the Brazilian somehow manages to find Ibara who looks to charge in and goes to ground ahead of Narayan. There were no real claims for penalty as such and Ibara is back on his feet to see referee Rahul Kumar Gupta flash him with yellow.
Chennaiyin's movement on the pitch has been quite good on the evening, especially the way they are switching the ball from left to right and vice versa.
4' MIRLAN HAS SCORED!!
Bengaluru are down by a goal already
Just a game after their first clean sheet of the season, something that they have struggled to keep since the nil-nil draw against Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup back in August, Bengaluru have conceded tonight.
A beautiful understanding shown there by Mirlan as Germanpreet lobbed the ball ahead with the Kyrgyzstani raced past everyone before hoodwinking Parag and shooting past Alan and Gurpreet in goal to give Chennaiyin the early lead.
KICK-OFF!
Chennaiyin conceded more than a goal for the first time this season as they went down 0-3 against Kerala Blasters in their last game.
Bengaluru are without a win since the opener but have recorded their first clean sheet of the season in the goalless draw against Jamshedpur last week.
It's kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!
TEAM NEWS
Chhetri sits on the bench the third successive game
Chennaiyin FC:
Presenting Bosko's 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐬 to face Bengaluru 🗞️— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 30, 2021
🔁 Rahim replaces Chhangte in the starting 1️⃣1️⃣.
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #CFCBFC #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/DKTZs7qIBA
Bengaluru FC:
TEAM NEWS! Ashique, Cleiton and Ibara in attack for the Blues to face Chennaiyin FC tonight.#WeAreBFC #CFCBFC pic.twitter.com/f63BBEooHq— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 30, 2021
The battle of the teams in blue
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
Chennaiyin can finish in the top four with a win tonight but Bengaluru needs the three points to leapfrog NorthEast United and FC Goa to occupy the eighth spot to end 2021 in a better position that now.
Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bozidar Bandovic's men and Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.