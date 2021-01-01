Chennaiyin 2-4 Bengaluru: Blues pick their second win of the campaign

Just the second win for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side this season

Bengaluru have returned to winning ways for the first time since their season opener as they defeated Chennaiyin 4-2 in 2021's final Indian Super League (ISL) tie played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Thursday.

Both Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vishal Kaith, especially the latter, had a horrid day at the office as goalkeeping errors had a role to play in tonight's result.

Bengaluru took the lead twice in the game as a Cleiton Silva (39') penalty turned the game around for the Blues after Mirlan Murzaev (4') gave Chennaiyin the early lead.

Alan Costa (43') putting the away side in front for the first time was met by Rahim Ali's (49') equaliser before Udanta Singh (70') and Pratik Choudhary (74') saw Chennaiyin with no way back.

Chennaiyin remain sixth with 11 points from 8 games and their southern counterparts now eighth with 9 points from 9 games.