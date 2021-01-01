Live Blog

Chennaiyin 2-4 Bengaluru: Blues pick their second win of the campaign

The Blues move up to eighth as Chennaiyin end 2021 out of the top four

Updated
ISL

FT: Chennaiyin 2-4 Bengaluru

2021-12-30T15:54:21.386Z

Just the second win for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side this season

Bengaluru have returned to winning ways for the first time since their season opener as they defeated Chennaiyin 4-2 in 2021's final Indian Super League (ISL) tie played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Thursday.

Both Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vishal Kaith, especially the latter, had a horrid day at the office as goalkeeping errors had a role to play in tonight's result.

Bengaluru took the lead twice in the game as a Cleiton Silva (39') penalty turned the game around for the Blues after Mirlan Murzaev (4') gave Chennaiyin the early lead.

Alan Costa (43') putting the away side in front for the first time was met by Rahim Ali's (49') equaliser before Udanta Singh (70') and Pratik Choudhary (74') saw Chennaiyin with no way back.

Chennaiyin remain sixth with 11 points from 8 games and their southern counterparts now eighth with 9 points from 9 games.

87' Chance for 2-5...Kaith saves

2021-12-30T15:46:00.000Z

Cleiton played Udanta on the right and made a run down the centre with Chhetri as an option on the left as the Brazilian got the ball back before taking a shot from the edge of the box that is saved by Kaith as the Indian veteran was left waiting with enough space to fancy a shot of his own.

84' A breather for Ramirez

2021-12-30T15:41:38.000Z

BFC change

Bruno Ramirez OUT

Rohit Kumar IN

74' Pratik says thank you and makes it 2-4

2021-12-30T15:32:56.000Z

How many goalkeepeing howlers in one match?

Vishal Kaith has absolutely spilled a straightforward aerial take at a comfortable height for any goalkeeper as Ramirez kept the ball in play in the box and Pratik has turned it in the net. 2-4 now!

70' Bengaluru go in front again...Udanta!

2021-12-30T15:29:42.875Z

The substitutes combine

Chhetri has squared it in from the left, from where Danish does well to spot Udanta with acres of space to take a shot - just like the space and time Rahim was afforded for the Chennaiyin equaliser - and BANG! Udanta has put Bengaluru ahead 2-3.

67' Rahim Ali has played his shift well

2021-12-30T15:26:12.186Z

Rahim Ali OUT

Lallianzuala Chhangte IN

65' Tripple BFC change

2021-12-30T15:23:50.354Z

In comes Sunil Chhetri

Ashique, Jayesh, Ibara OUT

Pratik, Danish, Chhetri IN

61' So close to 3-2

2021-12-30T15:20:16.000Z

A perfect curled delivery by Thapa from the right but Murzaev was just a little off from meeting the ball at the other end.

49' RAHIM ALI MAKES IT 2-2

2021-12-30T15:07:50.929Z

He scores, finally

It's Mirlan invovled in the goal again, as the midfielder found Rahim in a fair bit of space to pull the trigger and so he does. Gurpreet is beaten in goal, although it does look like it has taken a bit of a deflection off Ramirez en route goal.

Second half resumes

2021-12-30T15:04:30.298Z

It never looked as if Chennaiyin would have been the trailing side if you watched the first 20 minutes or so of the tie, but that's the way it is after the BFC turn-around in the first half.

HT: Chennaiyin 1-2 Bengaluru

2021-12-30T14:49:33.261Z

What a turn-around that has been in the first half, from Chennaiyin being all over Bengaluru in the initial minutes to Pezzaiuoli making that bold change to alter the dynamics of the game that has possibly led to them going into the break with the lead.

43' ALAN PUTS BENGALURU IN FRONT

2021-12-30T14:43:39.136Z

43' - Gikiewicz has replaced the injured Borysiuk

Just after Gikiewicz has come on for Borysiuk, Kaith has failed to cleanly punch away Cleiton's flag-kick as Alan Costa will not mind having that go into the net off his shoulder. Benglauru are now leading after going down by a goal earlier on.

39' Cleiton converts from the spot

2021-12-30T14:39:49.466Z

The Brazilian has sent Kaith the wrong side from the 12-yard mark as Chhetri celebrates with Pezzaiuoli in the dug-out.

However, to be fair for their efforts in the last few minutes, Bengaluru have looked like they could score at some point.

Meanwhile, Ariel Borysiuk doesn't look like he can continue since feeling his hamstring while putting in a tackle against Ibara in the Chennaiyin box.

Penalty for Bengaluru

2021-12-30T14:38:32.000Z

Ashique's cross from the left has come off Jerry who jumped with his back to the ball, but referee Rahul Kumar Gupta has pointed to the spot.

26' Brilliant save to keep his clean sheet intact

2021-12-30T14:26:47.269Z

26' BFC sub - Udata replaces Ajith

As Pezzaiuoli brought on Udanta in place of Ajith, the same minute has seen a crucial save by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a strong left hand while diving to his left to keep out Ibara's header on target.

21' Rahim forces another save off Gurpreet

2021-12-30T14:22:06.183Z

Played through by German, the former Indian Arrows player has unleashed a left-footer as Gurpreet gets down on his left to keep it out and the defense is there to clear the remains before Thapa pounces on it.

20' Parag has missed a sitter, Udanta warming up

2021-12-30T14:20:54.866Z

Parag should have at least hit the target from so close outside the goal but he has ballooned his shot over.

17' Rahim should have had a brace by now

2021-12-30T14:18:00.561Z

Two misses in as many minutes

Sunil Chhetri is on his feet in the Bengaluru dug-out as the Blues are in the mood of giving the ball away a bit too easily. The last chance has seen a lovely cross by Jerry missed by Rahim from right in the centre of the box after patiently waiting for that inch-perfect delivery.

A minute earlier he forced a save from Gurpreet's left foot after Mirlan found him from the middle of the park.

13' Is that a pen...it's a yellow card

2021-12-30T14:13:49.560Z

Cleiton takes the charge against Damjanovic as the Brazilian somehow manages to find Ibara who looks to charge in and goes to ground ahead of Narayan. There were no real claims for penalty as such and Ibara is back on his feet to see referee Rahul Kumar Gupta flash him with yellow.

Chennaiyin's movement on the pitch has been quite good on the evening, especially the way they are switching the ball from left to right and vice versa.

4' MIRLAN HAS SCORED!!

2021-12-30T14:04:50.629Z

Bengaluru are down by a goal already

Just a game after their first clean sheet of the season, something that they have struggled to keep since the nil-nil draw against Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup back in August, Bengaluru have conceded tonight.

A beautiful understanding shown there by Mirlan as Germanpreet lobbed the ball ahead with the Kyrgyzstani raced past everyone before hoodwinking Parag and shooting past Alan and Gurpreet in goal to give Chennaiyin the early lead.

KICK-OFF!

2021-12-30T14:00:31.000Z

Chennaiyin conceded more than a goal for the first time this season as they went down 0-3 against Kerala Blasters in their last game.

Bengaluru are without a win since the opener but have recorded their first clean sheet of the season in the goalless draw against Jamshedpur last week.

It's kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!

TEAM NEWS

2021-12-30T13:52:09.442Z

Chhetri sits on the bench the third successive game

Chennaiyin FC:

Bengaluru FC:

The battle of the teams in blue

2021-12-30T13:44:54.702Z

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

Chennaiyin can finish in the top four with a win tonight but Bengaluru needs the three points to leapfrog NorthEast United and FC Goa to occupy the eighth spot to end 2021 in a better position that now.

Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bozidar Bandovic's men and Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.