41' Better from Javi
Another free-kick after a tactical foul on Aridai by Thapa, but Javi once again squanders the opportunity. A better attempt than the previous one, but not good enough to beat Vishal Kaith in goal.
38' Javi hits the human wall
Odisha earns a free kick after Narayan Das brings down Javi a couple of yards outside the box. But the Spaniard wastes the set-piece as his effort crashes against the wall.
34' Germanpreet once again!
A decent spell of possession from Chennaiyin and in the end Germanpreet tries his luck from outside the box, but this time his effort is smothered by Kamaljit.
30' Issac booked
Germanpreet with a mild shoulder push and Issac theatrically goes down inside the box in a bid to earn a penalty. The referee does not fall for it and instead books him for simulation.
27' Chennaiyin are tightening the screws
After breaking the deadlock, Chennaiyin are pushing for the second goal. Chhangte is in the thick of things but he misses to convert. The Marina Machans get two corners in quick succession but they fail to make anything from those opportunities.
23' Goooall by Germanpreet!
It has taken Germanpreet six years to score a league goal since he last scored in 2015. Not an elegant finish as he somehow manages to smash the ball into the net on his second attempt after his first shot was blocked. But he will take it anyway.
19' Chance Missed!
Chhangte latches onto a hopeful long ball from Koman, after Bora misses his clearance. However, Kamaljit comes out of his line in the nick of time to thwart the danger.
15' Javi is unstoppable!
The midfielder dances past a couple of Chennaiyin players before he is brought down by Damjanovic. His free-kick is cleared for a corner by Murzaev. The ensuing set-piece does not cause any harm as well.
10' Yellow Card to Narayan Das
Das brings down Issac with a rash challenge and he is booked. Javi Hernandez delivered a swirling ball towards the far post but Reagan did well to clear that out for a corner. Nothing comes off from the subsequent flag-kick.
Injury to Bora
Gourav Bora has a bleeding nose after a clash of heads with Chhangte. He is being treated on the sidelines and should be back soon.
5' Chennaiyin dictating proceedings!
A quick exchange of passes in midfield before Reagan Singh floats in a cross from right-wing. Chhangte's first touch lets him down but he somehow manages to find Jerry on the left. The full-back has a go but his effort smashes the wrong side of the net.
2' First attack by Chennaiyin
Chhangte crosses in from the left flank and Lalruatthara does well to clear it away at the expense of a corner. However, the subsequent set-piece is poorly taken and the danger is averted.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. It is Odisha who start the proceedings.
Three points & nothing but three points!
Both teams are coming into this match at the back of a loss and they are looking to get back to winning ways. Chennaiyin were edged out by league leaders Mumbai City FC, whereas Odisha were humbled 4-0 by Jamshedpur FC.
Which team will pick up the three points today? Stay tuned as we are just 15 minutes from kick-off!
TEAM NEWS
Chennaiyin vs Odisha
Chennaiyin:
Our line-up for #CFCOFC is here!
🔁 German makes his first start of the season, while Mirlan replaces Lukasz in the starting 1️⃣1️⃣.
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/FTmQlYHH4l
Odisha:
Introducing @enkikos's first eleven for tonight...
Who can break into the top three?
A win for either side takes them into the top three
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin and Odisha.