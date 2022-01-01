64' Odisha SUB
Jonathas OUT, Krasniqi IN
61' Changes at either ends
Bengaluru:
Bhutia, Ibara OUT
Yaya, Chhetri IN
Odisha:
Nandha, Mongil OUT
Bora, Aridai IN
Ramirez misses against as BFC are pumped up
The goal has given the Blues the boost as Ibara has moved inside from the left. Skipped one man, skipped another before his left-footed shot was blocked by Kamaljit and then Ramirez hits the top of the horizontal. Should have, should have found the back of the net.
49' CLEITON SCORES FOR BFC!
Udanta powered his way in the box and goes down to contact from Ruatthara to earn his side a penalty. Cleiton Silva stepped up and sent Kamaljit the wrong way to give Bengaluru the lead for the first time in this tie.
HT: Nandha could have restored Odisha's lead
Just before the half-time whistle, Javi put in a perfect through ball for Nandha but the latter took an extra touch to take it wide on his left foot instead of perhaps going for it first time. Hit the side netting. So it's 1-1 at the half.
Jonathas also hit another attempt wide.
31' DANISH FAROOQ EQUALISES
A brilliant delivery across the face of goal by Roshan Singh from his flag-kick as Danish has come around at the back post to nod it in.
Bengaluru need to create better chances
A lot of the Blues moves in attack have been cut out by the Odisha defense, with the last ball that's missing for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men to give themselves a chance of scoring an equaliser.
Meanwhile, Pratik did well on the second occasion Jonathas was played forward by Jerry as the Bengaluru defender got on top this time.
BFC lucky to concede just one so far
Jerry was a fraction of a second late to a goal-mouth cross by Jonathas after the initial spadework Javi Hernandez, who shot wide after Mongil's free-kick came off the wall. Lara was so relieved to see that go by his goal as the shot had a lot on it. Early pressure.
8' NANDHA PUTS ODISHA IN FRONT
Pratik failed to pick the run of Jonathas in the box as the Brazilian latches on to a through pass by Issac before his attempt came off Lara Sharma for Nandha pounce on the remains and slot it at the back of the net.
Bengaluru had a good opportunity to take the lead a couple of minutes ago as Ramirez side-footed his shot wide after being played a little outside the Odisha box by Roshan who has returned from suspension for today's tie.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Senthil Nathan S gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Proper mid-table clash
14It's sixth vs seventh as Bengaluru and Odisha take on each other in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. The Blues currently have a one-point advantage over their opponents of the evening with both sides having played 17 games so far.
Odisha are on 22 points and failing to pick a win tonight will surely mean the end of their play-off dreams.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie.