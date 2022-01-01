Live Blog

Bengaluru 2-1 Odisha: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The battle for a play-off spot heats up with mid-table sides facing each other

Updated
ISL

64' Odisha SUB

2022-02-21T15:21:24.543Z

Jonathas OUT, Krasniqi IN

61' Changes at either ends

2022-02-21T15:17:52.743Z

Bengaluru:

Bhutia, Ibara OUT

Yaya, Chhetri IN

Odisha:

Nandha, Mongil OUT

Bora, Aridai IN

Ramirez misses against as BFC are pumped up

2022-02-21T15:12:09.074Z

The goal has given the Blues the boost as Ibara has moved inside from the left. Skipped one man, skipped another before his left-footed shot was blocked by Kamaljit and then Ramirez hits the top of the horizontal. Should have, should have found the back of the net.

49' CLEITON SCORES FOR BFC!

2022-02-21T15:05:52.000Z

Udanta powered his way in the box and goes down to contact from Ruatthara to earn his side a penalty. Cleiton Silva stepped up and sent Kamaljit the wrong way to give Bengaluru the lead for the first time in this tie.

HT: Nandha could have restored Odisha's lead

2022-02-21T14:48:13.557Z

Just before the half-time whistle, Javi put in a perfect through ball for Nandha but the latter took an extra touch to take it wide on his left foot instead of perhaps going for it first time. Hit the side netting. So it's 1-1 at the half.

Jonathas also hit another attempt wide.

31' DANISH FAROOQ EQUALISES

2022-02-21T14:31:25.833Z

A brilliant delivery across the face of goal by Roshan Singh from his flag-kick as Danish has come around at the back post to nod it in.

Bengaluru need to create better chances

2022-02-21T14:28:13.481Z

A lot of the Blues moves in attack have been cut out by the Odisha defense, with the last ball that's missing for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men to give themselves a chance of scoring an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Pratik did well on the second occasion Jonathas was played forward by Jerry as the Bengaluru defender got on top this time.

BFC lucky to concede just one so far

2022-02-21T14:14:09.124Z

Jerry was a fraction of a second late to a goal-mouth cross by Jonathas after the initial spadework Javi Hernandez, who shot wide after Mongil's free-kick came off the wall. Lara was so relieved to see that go by his goal as the shot had a lot on it. Early pressure.

8' NANDHA PUTS ODISHA IN FRONT

2022-02-21T14:09:18.845Z

Pratik failed to pick the run of Jonathas in the box as the Brazilian latches on to a through pass by Issac before his attempt came off Lara Sharma for Nandha pounce on the remains and slot it at the back of the net.

Bengaluru had a good opportunity to take the lead a couple of minutes ago as Ramirez side-footed his shot wide after being played a little outside the Odisha box by Roshan who has returned from suspension for today's tie.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-21T14:00:02.000Z

Referee Senthil Nathan S gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

TEAM NEWS

2022-02-21T13:44:04.000Z

Proper mid-table clash

2022-02-21T13:42:26.443Z

14It's sixth vs seventh as Bengaluru and Odisha take on each other in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. The Blues currently have a one-point advantage over their opponents of the evening with both sides having played 17 games so far.

Odisha are on 22 points and failing to pick a win tonight will surely mean the end of their play-off dreams.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie.