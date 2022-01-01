Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

1' CHUKWU ON THE MARK!
Alex Lima charges past Parag and a pass to Boris on the left ends up in a lay-off for Daniel Chima Chukwu who has bulldozed his way past Roshan and Alan Costa to slot it past Gurpreet who turned 30 a couple of days ago.
Kick-off at Bambolim
Tonight's referee is CR Srikrishna and we're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
BFC's Prince Ibara and JFC's Peter Hartley suspended for today's tie
TEAM NEWS! The Blues have returning Brazilians in Alan and Cleiton, who replace Wungngayam Muirang and Prince Ibara in the squad to face Jamshedpur FC at the Bambolim.
Here's how the Men of Steel line up against Bengaluru FC with Big Eli leading us into the Steel derby tonight.
A race to the top
Bengaluru have been there. Jamshedpur have topped the table briefly this season for the first time in their club history. Both sides can go as high as second on the standings with a win tonight.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Marco Pezzauoli's Blues in green and Owen Coyle's Red Miners in their away colours, white.