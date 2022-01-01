Live Blog

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

It's a clash in the top four as both sides are in a good form...

1' CHUKWU ON THE MARK!

2022-02-05T14:02:25.688Z

Alex Lima charges past Parag and a pass to Boris on the left ends up in a lay-off for Daniel Chima Chukwu who has bulldozed his way past Roshan and Alan Costa to slot it past Gurpreet who turned 30 a couple of days ago.

Kick-off at Bambolim

2022-02-05T14:00:30.469Z

Tonight's referee is CR Srikrishna and we're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

TEAM NEWS

2022-02-05T13:55:58.000Z

BFC's Prince Ibara and JFC's Peter Hartley suspended for today's tie

A race to the top

2022-02-05T13:53:57.000Z

Bengaluru have been there. Jamshedpur have topped the table briefly this season for the first time in their club history. Both sides can go as high as second on the standings with a win tonight.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Marco Pezzauoli's Blues in green and Owen Coyle's Red Miners in their away colours, white.