What's the story of the half?

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men were shell-schoked when they conceded the opener and then they conceded another with Siverio and caption Joao Victor on target for Hyderabad.

It was a good battle building between Akash Mishra and Prince Ibara in the initial minutes of the game with the Hyderabad defender doing fairly well. Bengaluru haven't quite found a clear chance in attack other than Roshan shooting wide, while Danu has forced a save from Gurpreet other than ballooning another.