Bengaluru 0-2 Hyderabad: Joao Victor doubles the lead

Sunil Chhetri and Bartholomew Ogbeche are chasing goal number 50 as Bengaluru face Hyderabad

Updated
HT: Bengaluru 0-2 Hyderabad

2022-02-11T14:51:17.633Z

What's the story of the half?

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men were shell-schoked when they conceded the opener and then they conceded another with Siverio and caption Joao Victor on target for Hyderabad.

It was a good battle building between Akash Mishra and Prince Ibara in the initial minutes of the game with the Hyderabad defender doing fairly well. Bengaluru haven't quite found a clear chance in attack other than Roshan shooting wide, while Danu has forced a save from Gurpreet other than ballooning another.

30' JOAO VICTORRR!!!

2022-02-11T14:31:05.094Z

:A quick and smart free-kick by Hyderabad and Joao Victor, after a touch by Souvik, blasted at the back of the net to double Hyderabad's lead. Alan Costa's foul to concede the free-kick a little out of the box proving costly for Bengaluru.

16' SIVERIO SCORES!

2022-02-11T14:16:42.262Z

0'It's a much better delivery from the left by Danu. It's in between Ogbeche and Siverio as the Nigerian tries to take the first bite of the cherry but cannot find a way past Alan Costa and Roshan before Siverio picked it up and put it past Gurpreet.

On-field battles building up

2022-02-11T14:13:37.052Z

It's a noticeable battle between Prince Ibara and Akash Mishra on that right flank for Bengaluru moving forward. The Congolese forward has just about lost his footing on the last occasion as Cleiton Silva had made his way down the middle.

Joao Victor has seen a good challenge from Danish Farooq in the middle while Hyderabad have made a few moves in attack but need to put in a better delivery in the box.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-11T14:00:00.000Z

Referee Tejas Nagvenkar gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

TEAM NEWS

2022-02-11T13:52:41.649Z

Udanta on the Bengaluru bench, Rai suspended for Hyderabad

Playing for the top honours

2022-02-11T13:49:40.894Z

Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

The battle all across the top seven or so positions in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season is hotting up with Hyderabad losing 2-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan to come up against a nine-game unbeaten Bengaluru side who can go level on points with as many wins as the Nizams (7).

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's clash.