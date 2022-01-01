Chennaiyin need to do better
Lukasz has headed wide from a corner after a few attempts from distance by German and Murzaev also not bothering Lara a bit in the Bengaluru goal after that massive save earlier on.
Regardless of being the side who have scored the least number of goals so far (12) though, Chennaiyin can go atop the standings if they score two more right now as the Blues lead by a goal.
12' IMAN PUTS BFC IN FRONT
The Iranian has sent Debjit the wrong way from the penalty spot after it was Chhetri who won his side the penalty off a challenge from Edwin, of which didn't look absolutely convincing but given none-the-less by Pratik Mondal and Bengaluru are in the lead.
9' LUKASZ MISSED THAT?
It's a great save by Lara Sharma!
Parag made a mess of his clearance from deep inside the box as Koman whipped in a cross as the ball falls kindly for Lukasz who has to react first time. And so does Lara Sharma react with a reflex save as the ball has come off the horizontal.
Early pressure by Bengaluru
Iman Busafa asked for the ball in the hole and got at the end of Ramirez's lob with a quick shot on the turn that needed intervention from Debjit to top it over.
Narayan Das has blocked Ibara's attempt on goal from the resultant corner.
Kick-off!
Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
Referee Pratik Mondal gets underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
TEAM NEWS
Chhetri wants that goal, but Debjit wants that clean sheet
TEAM NEWS! It's a first #HeroISL start for Blues' goalkeeper Lara Sharma, as Udanta returns to the Blues' XI set to face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium.
Bosko with 5 changes for the Southern derby
Koman with the captain's armband, while Lukasz and Mirlan lead the front line ⚽
Koman with the captain's armband, while Lukasz and Mirlan lead the front line
Can Bengaluru do the double?
Sunil Chhetri is one goal away from a record
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru and Chennaiyin as Bozidar Bandovic's men will look for revenge for the 4-2 beating in their last game of 2021. The Marina Machans have faced three defeats in their last six games but defeated NorthEast United 2-1 over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Blues have gone into repair mode since managing the 3-3 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in mid-December before surprising Mumbai City 3-0 and Sunil Chhetri's goal worth a point against Goa on Sunday. The goal also put the Indian skipper equal with Coro's all-time goalscoring record of 48 ISL goals.