ATK Mohun Bagan looking pretty on top
For the moment, at least
Hyderabad were not even prepared for it, the way Williams has struck that from distance. Manolo Marquez's men will be looking to build from the back, just as well as Ferrando is aware of his compatriot likes it.
Ferrrando, meanwhile, has showed on the sidelines how much that goal from Williams meant to his decision of handing the striker a start tonight along with playing Carl McHugh more often in the XI of late.
Say KICK-OFF or GOAL!!!
Just 12 second in, Williams has scored
Williams plays it wide straight after kick-off as he plays it wide on the right for Ashutosh, in for Boumous who applies a little back heel pass to the Australian. He says thank you and goes BOOM! At the back of the net already.
TEAM NEWS
Williams gets his first start of the season, Prabir in the XI for Bagan, Asish Rai in the Hyderabad XI
ATK Mohun Bagan:
⭐️TEAM NEWS ⭐️— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 5, 2022
David Williams makes his first start of the season 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #ATKMBHFC pic.twitter.com/DXM8j01Dgk
Hyderabad:
🗒️ Our first Starting XI of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣! @2014_manel makes just one change.— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 5, 2022
Our 𝙍𝙖𝙞-𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 is back 😍@i_seityasen and @souvik_23 make the bench... 💪#ATKMBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/cEOWAfHLnL
Who's going on top tonight?
ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad?
It can only be one going on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings as a draw is enough for Hyderabad to do so, while the Green and Maroon brigade need a win.
Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's clash at the Fatorda.