ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

David Williams has made an immediate impact off his first start of the season to score the fastest goal in the history of the ISL.

Updated
Juan Ferrrando ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 8
ATK Mohun Bagan looking pretty on top

2022-01-05T14:13:57.009Z

For the moment, at least

Hyderabad were not even prepared for it, the way Williams has struck that from distance. Manolo Marquez's men will be looking to build from the back, just as well as Ferrando is aware of his compatriot likes it.

Ferrrando, meanwhile, has showed on the sidelines how much that goal from Williams meant to his decision of handing the striker a start tonight along with playing Carl McHugh more often in the XI of late.

Say KICK-OFF or GOAL!!!

2022-01-05T14:02:18.761Z

Just 12 second in, Williams has scored

Williams plays it wide straight after kick-off as he plays it wide on the right for Ashutosh, in for Boumous who applies a little back heel pass to the Australian. He says thank you and goes BOOM! At the back of the net already.

TEAM NEWS

2022-01-05T13:58:18.104Z

Williams gets his first start of the season, Prabir in the XI for Bagan, Asish Rai in the Hyderabad XI

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Hyderabad:

Who's going on top tonight?

2022-01-05T13:52:41.127Z

ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad?

It can only be one going on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings as a draw is enough for Hyderabad to do so, while the Green and Maroon brigade need a win.

Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's clash at the Fatorda.