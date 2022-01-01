For Juan Ferrando, that is

It was back in around mid-December that Juan Ferrando left FC Goa to join as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach for the remainder of the season and has remained unbeaten since. It started with a 3-2 win over NorthEast United who are now rock bottom.

The Highlanders haven't won a game for the last nine games which again started from that defeat. Can they strike back? The Mariners haven't been beaten for nine games.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda.