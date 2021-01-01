ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

It's Juan Ferrando's old team vs his new side in the ISL as the Spaniard joined the Mariners mid-way through the season and led the Green and Maroons to a 3-2 win against NorthEast United in his first game in charge of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Whereas, Ferrando had pulled the Gaurs out of the bottom place with their only two wins of the campaign, following which FC Goa managed two draws, the last of which under new coach Derrick Pereira who is not new to the side at all.

Follow GOAL's Live Blog of this hot Indian Super League (ISL) clash.