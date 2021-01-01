TEAM NEWS
Kauko on the ATKMB bench, Nemil starts for Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan:
And here's our line up for our last match of the year! 💚♥️
FC Goa:
A first #HeroISL start for Nemil and the return of Ortiz, here's how #AmcheGaurs line up for today's clash
Powered by @RealFlokInu
Juan Ferrando vs Juan Ferrando?
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
It's Juan Ferrando's old team vs his new side in the ISL as the Spaniard joined the Mariners mid-way through the season and led the Green and Maroons to a 3-2 win against NorthEast United in his first game in charge of ATK Mohun Bagan.
Whereas, Ferrando had pulled the Gaurs out of the bottom place with their only two wins of the campaign, following which FC Goa managed two draws, the last of which under new coach Derrick Pereira who is not new to the side at all.
