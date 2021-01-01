Can Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous get their act together tonight?

ATK Mohun Bagan started their Indian Super League (ISL) with flying colours winning their first two matches but since then their wings have been clipped. They suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Mumbai City, and once again fell flat on their face against Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin have been solid at the back and have conceded just once in three matches. Serbian centre back Slavko Damjanovic has been oozing confidence at the heart of defence and formed a solid partnership with Narayan Das.

In the absence of Tiri, ATK Mohun Bagan's defence has looked fragile. Habas' teams are known to absorb pressure but both Mumbai and Jamshedpur have shown that this backline is brittle and can be broken with sustained pressure.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin average a minimum of 25 touches per game in the opposition box. However, their strikers have been far from prolific and have scored just thrice. They do create several chances but are known to be wasteful in front of goal.

Here are five interesting statistics brought to you by @OptaJeev: