HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Chennaiyin
All square for the second half
Tiri has been involved in almost everything at the Bagan backline as Chennaiyin have fired in corner after corner after Liston Colaco's opener in the 18th minute, and the equaliser came at the stroke of half-time off the foot of Vladimir Koman who was at fault for the goal at the opposite end.
45+4' RED CARD FOR THE PHYSIO
ATK Mohun Bagan physio is sent off!
A clash between Lukasz and Tangri as it appeared as though the Chennaiyin player landed on his counterpart while the referee has deemed the Bagan physio, Luis, to have gotten a littel over-involved on the pitch.
45' KOMAN BAZOOKA!!! 1-1
Persistence has paid off
Jerry loses the ball as Bose puts in a challenge to put it out for a throw-in, taken quickly by Thapa and Koman has literally charged in to blast a powerful right-footer after Lukasz did enough to lay it off for his team-mate. Into the bottom right corner of Amrinder's goal.
The amount of corners Chennaiyin has won
11 or so and they've been getting closer each time
Lukasz has been on the initial flag-kicks, eventually taken over by Thapa with some curling deliveries in the box as Amrinder has done well under pressure from Lukasz in the box.
29' THAPA MISSES!
Chennaiyin are persistently asking questions
A well won contest with Ashutosh by Chhangte who also gets in a cross past Tiri from the left as Thapa has made a superb run in the box but the attempt is just wide of the right post, though he had to get a shot away under pressure from Bose.
Chennaiyin have also been winning a few corners to keep the pressure on the ATKMB backline.
Chennaiyin reacting with urgency
Chances at either sides, though
Amrinder has stood in the way of a half chance as he blocked a shot off Thapa and on the other side, Kaith nearly getting beat by an awkward bounce before a rocket of a shot by Lukasz has missed Amrinder's goal by not much.
18' LISTON COLACO SCORES!!
Pounced on the opportunity
A mispass by Koman in Chennaiyin half picked by Manvir and the ATK Mohun Bagan team have quickly worked out one of their drills from training as Colaco made the run to meet a perfect through ball by Krishna. Off the bottom of the woodwork with a first time shot. 1-0.
No goals in the opening 10 minutes
No real chances created either
Both teams looking comfortable in the middle of the park but a one-off free-kick at either ends with nothing coming off it.
12' Ashutosh conceding a corner now as Chhangte was waiting to latch on to the lob in the box. No pressure from the flag-kick.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa!
Look at ATK Mohun Bagan's bench, though - David Williams, Carl McHugh - But Chennaiyin have conceded just once, which is the least among all teams so far.
We're in for an exciting match with both teams wanting to score goals while Habas also looking for his first clean sheet, as he admitted that he doesn't even mind a 1-0 win if not a 2-0 or 3-0.
Can ATKMB triumph over an undefeated Chennaiyin?
Can Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous get their act together tonight?
ATK Mohun Bagan started their Indian Super League (ISL) with flying colours winning their first two matches but since then their wings have been clipped. They suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Mumbai City, and once again fell flat on their face against Jamshedpur.
Chennaiyin have been solid at the back and have conceded just once in three matches. Serbian centre back Slavko Damjanovic has been oozing confidence at the heart of defence and formed a solid partnership with Narayan Das.
In the absence of Tiri, ATK Mohun Bagan's defence has looked fragile. Habas' teams are known to absorb pressure but both Mumbai and Jamshedpur have shown that this backline is brittle and can be broken with sustained pressure.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin average a minimum of 25 touches per game in the opposition box. However, their strikers have been far from prolific and have scored just thrice. They do create several chances but are known to be wasteful in front of goal.
Here are five interesting statistics brought to you by @OptaJeev:
- It is the first time in their history that Chennaiyin FC have remained unbeaten in their first three matches of the Indian Super League (W2 D1), they have managed two clean sheets during this run.
- ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer Antonio Lopez Habas has managed 13 Indian Super League games against Chennaiyin FC winning six, drawing four and losing three and has a win rate of 46% against them.
- Chennaiyin FC have two wins from their first three matches in the Indian Super League (D1), they managed to win only three matches the whole of last season.
- Chennaiyin’s Lallianzuala Chhangte averages six touches in the opposition box per game in this season of the Indian Super League, the highest rate for any Indian; he has scored one goal this season.
- Based on the “Opta’s Expected Goals” model, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Liston Colaco is the Indian player with the best difference between expected goals (+0.47) and actual goals scored (two) in the current Indian Super League campaign after the end of MD4 (+1.53).
It's a special occasion for Amrinder Singh
Will he be rewarded with a first clean sheet of the season as well?
Amrinder Singh reaches a milestone!
Amrinder Singh reaches a milestone!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroISL #ATKMBCFC pic.twitter.com/8W7WJYoByr
Here's how Chennaiyin line-up
Edwin and Lukasz start
Edwin and Lukasz start for the first time this season
Edwin and Lukasz start for the first time this season 🔁
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #ATKMBCFC #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/nfjMx6iBMB
TEAM NEWS: Tiri is back!
Can the presence of the Spaniard stop the goals?
The boss makes 3 changes as Tiri makes his first appearance of the season!
The boss makes 3 changes as Tiri makes his first appearance of the season!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroISL #ATKMBCFC pic.twitter.com/Pi7r6ndVyd
Hello and welcome
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC
Welcome to the Live Blog of the Indian Super League clash between the Mariners and the Marina Machans.
Bagan are currently sixth on the table with 6 points after 4 games and a win can take them as high as third - equal on points with Odisha - unless they win with a margin of more than four goals.
Whereas, Bozidar Bandovic's side can go second with a win as they now have 7 from two wins and a draw. Mumbai City will still lead the standings with 10 points regardless of today's result over here.