Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Deshron Brown equalizes in the 17th minute!
Suhair receives a ball from the defense on the left flank and then finds Brown inside the box, who splits the BFC defense, to hit the ball at the back of net. Khalid Jamil kisses the turf as his team finds the net for the first time this season. That's how much it means to him!
Cleiton Silva scores in the 14th minute for BFC to break the deadlock!
Udanta delivers a brilliant through ball inside the box to find Silva as the Brazilian shows brilliant control and quick to feet to hit the ball at the back of net. The attempt from the Highlanders defender to clear his line comes way after the ball has crossed the line.
Udanta with a chip!
Udanta carries the ball forward from the right, looks for his target man inside the box, then chips the ball in but it is a bit too heavy and Subhasish Roy collects the ball quite easily
Deshorn Brown looking to spoil BFC's party early!
Good play from NorthEast United to find Brown on the left. He collects the ball inside the box and then cuts past the BFC defence but his shot goes just wide, AGAIN!
BFC looking to control possession
BFC looking to keep control of the possession early on. But Cleiton Silva loses the ball in the final third after a challenge from Camara
Early chance for NorthEast United FC
NorthEast United have made their intentions clear early on. Deshorn Brown pounces on a fine cross from the right but his effort goes just wide!
Kick-Off!
NorthEast United get the ball rolling. It's pouring heavily in Goa!
Can Khalid Jamil change NEUFC's fortunes against BFC?
Bengaluru FC have recorded five wins from their last 10 encounters against NorthEast United FC while four ended in draw. But can the only Indian coach in ISL, Khalid Jamil, change the fortunes for the Highlanders.
We are minutes away from the kick-off and shall find it out!
Line-up are out!
BFC XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C).
NEUFC XI:
Subhasish Roy (C/GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the second ISL 8 fixture between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United from the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.