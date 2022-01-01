Second half resumes
Take that goal away and Bengaluru have done fairly well in attack and defense as well, but that's what a goal does for any team's confidence and ultimately the position on the table. The Blues cannot drop points if they want to keep however little chance they have of making it in the top four.
45+2' BOOM! Liston scores and it's HT
What a strike from a direct free-kick by Liston Colaco after he won the free-kick a little outside the Bengaluru box. The turn and the dip on the ball has left Lara Sharma with no chance of stopping it from entering the top left corner.
Both teams have defended fairly well through the half but it's the Mariners who go in the break with a 1-0 lead.
40' ATK Mohun Bagan SUB
It looks like Boumous is having a tough time keeping pace after picking a niggle.
Hugo Boumous OUT
Deepak Tangri IN
Fluid play on the evening
Nice passages of play by both teams, especially Bengaluru going forward through the left channel. Marco Pezzaiuoli's plans seem to be working today as the likes of Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco are kept relatively quiet. Colaco's shot from distance has been blocked by Alan Costa who has stayed with him.
Cleiton has hit another one wide first time after receiving a pass from Chhetri on the other side, other than some good defending by Jhingan to keep track of the deliveries inside the box.
Mariners kept busy defending
Ashique made an attempt right from the middle but was eventually been crowded out by the Bagan backline, and then Cleiton's attempt from distance traveled over. Not that the Green and Marroons are not moving forward but met by a resolute defending by Bengaluru so far.
Early chances
Manvir failed to read the intention of Ashutosh's goal-mouth cross from the right earlier on and now Ashique's cross has been headed wide of the far post by Ibara but to be fair the Bengaluru forward had Alan Costa come in between of that as well.
KICK-OFF!
Referee for today, Harish Kundu, gets us underway at the Fatorda stadium.
TEAM NEWS
Nothing comes easy now
Anything less than a win for Bagan means potentially losing their chance of clinching the League Shield, and for Bengaluru at the cost of their slim possibilities of a play-off spot.
