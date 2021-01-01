East Bengal won't like to be taken lightly

It's good agressive football by Manolo Diaz's side in the initial minutes but to Antonio Habas' admission ATK Mohun Bagan will not be bothered about the other team having the ball.

Sidoel with a quick free-kick a while ago after a foul on Perosevic in the middle and Bose was alert to check the run of Jairu. Mrcela tried his luck with a backheel.