Intense, as it's supposed to be
East Bengal won't like to be taken lightly
It's good agressive football by Manolo Diaz's side in the initial minutes but to Antonio Habas' admission ATK Mohun Bagan will not be bothered about the other team having the ball.
Sidoel with a quick free-kick a while ago after a foul on Perosevic in the middle and Bose was alert to check the run of Jairu. Mrcela tried his luck with a backheel.
KICK-OFF!
East Bengal 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
We're underway at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco!
TEAM NEWS
These men are all set to give it their all tonight
East Bengal:
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 27, 2021
This is how we line up for the #KolkataDerby .
Darren Sidoel makes his #HeroISL debut. Joyner Lourenco makes his debut for us.#SCEBATKMB #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব pic.twitter.com/xigxqhEJ8f
ATK Mohun Bagan:
📋 Here are your 1️⃣1️⃣ Mariners to take on SC East Bengal! 👊#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroISL #SCEBATKMB pic.twitter.com/NhHdJgOzGQ— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 27, 2021
It all comes down to this...
The Kolkata derby!
The Kolkata derby is more than just a game, it's an emotion where pride and bragging rights are involved. Welcome to GOAL's live coverage as East Bengal host ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata derby of the season.
Not in person but in spirit ❤️— GOAL India (@Goal_India) November 27, 2021
Fans gear up for #KolkataDerby #JoyEastBengal #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/ZF61zV5koT