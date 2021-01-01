Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Pride is on the line as East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan clash in the Kolkata derby...

Intense, as it's supposed to be

2021-11-27T14:05:42.696Z

East Bengal won't like to be taken lightly

It's good agressive football by Manolo Diaz's side in the initial minutes but to Antonio Habas' admission ATK Mohun Bagan will not be bothered about the other team having the ball.

Sidoel with a quick free-kick a while ago after a foul on Perosevic in the middle and Bose was alert to check the run of Jairu. Mrcela tried his luck with a backheel.

KICK-OFF!

2021-11-27T14:02:11.307Z

East Bengal 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

We're underway at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco!

TEAM NEWS

2021-11-27T13:49:10.858Z

These men are all set to give it their all tonight

East Bengal:

ATK Mohun Bagan:

It all comes down to this...

2021-11-27T13:40:56.163Z

The Kolkata derby!

The Kolkata derby is more than just a game, it's an emotion where pride and bragging rights are involved. Welcome to GOAL's live coverage as East Bengal host ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata derby of the season.