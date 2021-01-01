Vazquez fails to control the ball
A long-ball is directed towards Vazquez on the right, who goes one-on-one with the Odisha FC defense, but he fails to keeps the ball in control. He gestures that the reflection off the light, probably, distracted him
Javi with a long-ranger!
An ambitious effort from Javier Hernandez as he takes a touch inside the KBFC half and then fires a long-ranger which has Albino thinking. But the effort lands just over the net and behind!
Good cross from Aridai
Aridai recieves the ball on the right flank and then makes an inch-perfect cross with Javier failing to make a contact in the centre and unmarked Isak failing to reach it due to the pace on the ball
Poor attempt from Luna
Luna looks to target the far corner as he curls the ball from the outside of his boot. But the ball goes way wide off the post.
Yellow card for Thoiba
Odisha FC give away possession as Luna looks to break free through the right but Thoiba catches him to bring him down and has been booked. Free-kick for KBFC!
Javi....over the crossbar!
The goal-kick from Kamajit releases Aridai on the left flank as the KBFC defense has been caught napping. Aridai runs down his space on the left flank and lays a delicious low cross for Javi, in ample of space, but shot goes way over the crossbar!
Throw-in for KBFC!
The throw-in from the right finds Khawlhring in the Odisha FC as he looks to find his man inside the box. But his long ball is heavy as Kamaljit gathers it!
Corner for KBFC
A short-corner taken but a strong header from the Odisha FC defense clears off the danger!
Bright start from Kerala Blasters
Sahal finds the ball on his feet on the left flank as makes a run and then pulls the trigger outside the box but Kamaljeet spills the ball in the goals. Good start for Kerala Blasters!
Kick-off!
Kerala Blasters kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Ramirez makes two changes
Two changes as we see Aridai Cabrera and Isak Ralte coming in for Nandha and Jonathas
Two changes as we see @AridaiCabrera7 and @isaka_rlt coming in for Nandha and Jonathas 🔁#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn pic.twitter.com/HURel85lee
Vukomanovic names an unchanged XI
The Blasters remain unchanged from their previous outing for tonight's KBFC vs OFC clash!
The Blasters remain unchanged from their previous outing for tonight's #KBFCOFC clash! #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/CD3nXxpftO
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 fixture between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.