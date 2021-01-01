Live Blog

Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 Odisha FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE

Kerala Blasters will look to overcome their winless run....

ISL

Vazquez fails to control the ball

2021-12-05T14:27:47.090Z

A long-ball is directed towards Vazquez on the right, who goes one-on-one with the Odisha FC defense, but he fails to keeps the ball in control. He gestures that the reflection off the light, probably, distracted him

Javi with a long-ranger!

2021-12-05T14:25:12.059Z

An ambitious effort from Javier Hernandez as he takes a touch inside the KBFC half and then fires a long-ranger which has Albino thinking. But the effort lands just over the net and behind!

Good cross from Aridai

2021-12-05T14:18:54.036Z

Aridai recieves the ball on the right flank and then makes an inch-perfect cross with Javier failing to make a contact in the centre and unmarked Isak failing to reach it due to the pace on the ball

Poor attempt from Luna

2021-12-05T14:17:17.497Z

Luna looks to target the far corner as he curls the ball from the outside of his boot. But the ball goes way wide off the post.

Yellow card for Thoiba

2021-12-05T14:14:44.223Z

Odisha FC give away possession as Luna looks to break free through the right but Thoiba catches him to bring him down and has been booked. Free-kick for KBFC!

Javi....over the crossbar!

2021-12-05T14:12:14.127Z

The goal-kick from Kamajit releases Aridai on the left flank as the KBFC defense has been caught napping. Aridai runs down his space on the left flank and lays a delicious low cross for Javi, in ample of space, but shot goes way over the crossbar!

Throw-in for KBFC!

2021-12-05T14:08:04.251Z

The throw-in from the right finds Khawlhring in the Odisha FC as he looks to find his man inside the box. But his long ball is heavy as Kamaljit gathers it!

Corner for KBFC

2021-12-05T14:06:46.818Z

A short-corner taken but a strong header from the Odisha FC defense clears off the danger!

Bright start from Kerala Blasters

2021-12-05T14:04:50.698Z

Sahal finds the ball on his feet on the left flank as makes a run and then pulls the trigger outside the box but Kamaljeet spills the ball in the goals. Good start for Kerala Blasters!

Kick-off!

2021-12-05T14:00:29.150Z

Kerala Blasters kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!

Hello and welcome

2021-12-05T13:33:54.368Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 fixture between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.