HT: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
The Men of Steel lead at half-time with the solitary goal from Seiminlen Doungel who had to be substituted due to an injury around the 40th minute mark. Antonio Habas will look to bring in some chances in the other side of the break!
Roy Krishna....cleared off the line!
Kauko releases Krishna with a ball from just outside the box as the forward makes his pocket of space down the right and then pulls the trigger. Rehenesh fails to gather the ball but Sabia does well to clear it off the line! Best chance for ATKMB so far!
GOAL....Doungel breaks the deadlock!
Doungel breaks the deadlock for JFC in the 37th minute!
Brilliant move from Jamshedpur FC as Jitendra Singh passes the ball to his right to find Doungel in space. He steams down the box, in space, and then pulls the trigger to find the far corner of the net!
Stewart with a shot on target!
Good awareness from Valskis as he makes a brilliant first-touch and then passses the ball to Stewart on the right who pulls the trigger from outside the box as Amrinder Singh is tested in the goal!
Komal Thatal with a chance!
A couple of headers inside the ATKMB box to clear off the ball but Sumit Rathi fails to clear his line as the ball falls for Komal Thatal, on the edge off the box, but Amrinder does well to save the shot on target!
Free-kick for JFC!
Stewart bends one in from the left flanks as he perfectly finds Sabia who heads the ball way wide off the post.
Penalty shout from Jamshedpur FC!
Ricky receives the ball in space, inside the ATK Mohun Bagan half, as he delivers a long ball inside the box but its too heavy and takes a defelection off Subhasish's body and then takes his arm on the way outside the line.
Valkis is appealing for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise and he is spot on with his decision!
Free-header for Jamshedpur FC
A ball from the left flank is played inside the box as Doungel and Valskis, go aeriel for a free-header, but the ball goes off the latter above the crossbar for a goal-kick. Poor communication from those two on that occasion!
Sabia booked
Early-booking for Eli Sabia as he catches Roy Krishna from behind after the ATK Mohun Bagan looks to stride forward through the midfield
Long-ball for Krishna
Long-ball for Krishna on the right flank as he looks to cross the ball inside box but Hartley does well to clear of the early potential danger
Kick-off!
ATK Mohun Bagan kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Head-to-head record
Head-to-head record
ATK Mohun Bagan have lined-up
ATK Mohun Bagan have lined-up
Coyle names his XI
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan straight from the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.