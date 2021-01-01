Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Both teams eye their second win of the season....

Updated
Comments (0)
Bartholomew Ogbeche Jamshedpur Hyderabad ISL 8
ISL

Edmund Lalrindika starts for Bengaluru FC

2021-12-08T13:34:14.808Z

Hello and welcome

2021-12-08T13:31:34.911Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC straight from the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.