ISL 2021-22 Final LIVE: Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

It's Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters in the ISL 8 final

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog as either one of Hyderabad or Kerala Blasters will lift the ISL trophy for the first time in their club history.

It's the first time Manolo Marquez's men have made it this far after missing to make the play-offs last year. A long way from finishing at the bottom of the pile in their inaugural campaign.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Army are entering their third final and the first after six long years. They finished runners-up to ATK on both previous appearances in the title deciding clash.

Who wins tonight?