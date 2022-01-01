Live Blog

ISL 2021-22 Final LIVE: Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

Both teams are vying for their maiden Indian Super League title...

Updated
En-route a fierce encounter

2022-03-20T14:05:04.079Z

Much as expected, this will be a physical tie with challenges flying around. Hormipam and Mishra did well to clear their respective lines in the opening minute of the game. Sandeep put in a sliding challenge on Rai which had the Hyderabad bench livid. A bit of pushing around but that's the emotion you get for a final.

KICK-OFF!

2022-03-20T14:00:35.342Z

And they roar in the stands!

Crystal John is in charge of this game as the on-field referee. It's kick-off at the Fatorda!

ISL will have a new champion tonight!

2022-03-20T13:04:28.000Z

It's Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters in the ISL 8 final

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog as either one of Hyderabad or Kerala Blasters will lift the ISL trophy for the first time in their club history.

It's the first time Manolo Marquez's men have made it this far after missing to make the play-offs last year. A long way from finishing at the bottom of the pile in their inaugural campaign.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Army are entering their third final and the first after six long years. They finished runners-up to ATK on both previous appearances in the title deciding clash.

Who wins tonight?