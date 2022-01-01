52' Double change for Goa
Fox, Princeton OUT
Airam, Saviour IN
ALMOST A HAT-TRICK
Moments after testing Dheeraj from distance yet again in this match, Liston has taken on the Goa defense for pace again. The Goan has pulled past Fox and has squared the ball for Manvir but superb alertness on display by Dheeraj to come off his line and prevent his side from going another goal down.
46' IT'S MANVIR SINGH AGAIN
Right after Goa kicked off this half, Lenny has done well to take the ball off Princeton and play a perfect pass for Manvir in the box and the latter doesn't disappoint. It took just 14 seconds since the start of the second half. Doesn't count as the fastest goal in that manner, does it? Maybe the fastest since the start of either half?
Second half underway
No changes by either coaches as the second half is underway
HT: FC Goa 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
The game is far from over as Bagan will feel that their lead is not enough the way Goa have tried to pull themselves back in the game ever since conceding that early goal. Although, the Kolkatan giants have also created a fair number of chances for themselves with Liston taking the ball from around the half-line and past Fox into the box before forcing Dheeraj to another save.
The lights are back:
The is enough light now that the floodlights have been brought back to enough illumination. Around three minutes to play until the end of the half then.
Floodlight issue
There's a little bit of a floodlight issue as the game had to be paused at around 42 minutes of the first half. It's yet to be seen what will be decided or whether the floodlights can come back on any time soon.
34' ANWAR ALI!!!!
Anwar Ali's shot had enough venom but Amrinder does well to get a hand on it for the ball to come off the post. Ortiz saw another of his attempts go wide of the right post before the water break too.
Ivan did well to prevent Manvir from another scoring opportunity at the other end besides Joni Kauko also shooting wide a while earlier.
Some big chances for Goa
Ortiz has pulled inside the box with the ball around the 15th minute but for a crucial tackle put in by Tiri as the Spaniard was looking for another orange shirt alongside. Then around the 20th minute Ortiz again almost dinked in past Amrinder after Tangri was dispossessed by Princeton just outside the box.
For Bagan, Liston had an audacious attempt from distance after being released by a long lob from Tiri and Dheeraj felt the need to dive and see the ball past.
3' MANVIR HAS SCORED!
ANListon Colaco's delivery from the corner is a teasing one and Manvir has gotten in first at the near post to glance his header past Dheeraj. What a start for Juan Ferrando's side against his old side.
The set-piece was a result of Prabir's attempted cross blocked out by Dylan Fox.
KICK-OFF
Referee Crystal John gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
A return to the pitch for Glan, while Fox slots into our defence. Here's how #AmcheGaurs will line up tonight at the Bambolim Stadium tonight— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 15, 2022
Powered by @RealFlokiInu #ForcaGoa #AmcheGaurs #FCGATKMB #HeroISL #ForcaFans pic.twitter.com/bi1nBX55k6
💥TEAM NEWS 💥— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 15, 2022
Sandesh Jhingan makes his first start of the season 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #IndianFootball #FCGATKMB pic.twitter.com/VpAdvz7LuT
No favourites for this game
Juan Ferrrando's men are currently the favourites on paper for a top of the table league finish. ATK Mohun Bagan are currently second with 26 points from 14 games, which is two games less than leaders Hyderabad who are with 25 points. FC Goa cannot afford to drop points to keep their play-off hopes alive.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.