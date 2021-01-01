Oh boy! Ashique slots in another own goal this season with Ortiz closing-in on him in the 16th minute.

Glan Martins heads the ball from the left to release Devendra into the box, who looks to play the ball in the centre, as Gurpreet gets a touch to it and Ortiz tries to hit it at the back of the net off his shin but Ashique, instead, gets the final touch to it as the ball ends up at the back of the net.