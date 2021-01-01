HT: It's all square in Bambolim!
Both teams enter the tunnel all-square! Ortiz looked lively for FC Goa in the first-half as the home team created plenty of chances but failed to reflect it on the scoresheet. However, the Blues, got a lifeline from a terrific free-kick off Silva right before the half-time!
GOAL....SILVA scores off a set-piece!
Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant from Cleiton Silva in the 45th minute.
Silva bends the free-kick from the left side of the box, as it goes past Dheeraj, to end up in the far corner off the post. What a hit!
Gurpreet....Almost caught in his goal!
Costa passes the ball to Pratik, inside the box, as he goes back to Gurpreet who fails to control the ball in his first attempt with Devendra closing-in on him but eventually does well to turn and clear his lines!
Free-kick for FC Goa
Edu Bedia delivers the ball from the left inside the box but a strong header from the BFC defence clear off the danger!
Chhetri....MISSES A CLEAR CHANCE!
A rare sight this for a man of Chhetri's caliber!
Roshan does well from the right side off the box to lay an inch-perfect ball to Chhetri, clear in front of goal, as he pulls the trigger but the ball rises inches over the bar. Poor miss!
Ashique....with another OWN GOAL!
Oh boy! Ashique slots in another own goal this season with Ortiz closing-in on him in the 16th minute.
Glan Martins heads the ball from the left to release Devendra into the box, who looks to play the ball in the centre, as Gurpreet gets a touch to it and Ortiz tries to hit it at the back of the net off his shin but Ashique, instead, gets the final touch to it as the ball ends up at the back of the net.
Ortiz....SHOT ON TARGET!
Ortiz has looked lively tonight with his run and ability to create chances! A brilliant inter-exchange with Bedia allows the ball fall for him on the outside of the box as he pulls the trigger but Gurpreet dives to his right to stop the shot on target!
Chance for Ortiz!
Ortiz is once again released on the right flank through a long ball as he runs past the BFC defenders inside the box and then targets the far corner. But his attempt comes off a slight deflection off Pratik in the centre of the box.
Free-kick for FC Goa
Edu Bedia curls the ball towards the near corner from the right side of the box. But Gurpreet anticipates it well to get hold off it!
Brilliant run from Ortiz!
Ortiz makes a maurdering run from the right flank after receiving a pass from Seriton. He makes his way inside the box, cutting past the BFC defenders, and then plays a low cross but Gurpreet collects it with ease.
Kick-off!
Bengaluru FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Chhetri to make his 100th ISL appearance
Ferrando names an unchanged XI
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC straight from the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.