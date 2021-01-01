A lot of confusion as Vazquez's goal is given before the referee overturns his decision!

Brilliant build-up from Kerala Blasters as Prasanth delivers the ball inside the box from the right as it is rolled outside the box for Khawlhring who pulls the trigger but it comes off a hand from Amarjit and falls for Vazquez who slots into at the back off the net.

The referee had blown the whistle for the hand and then allowed the goal. He, however, consults his assistants on the sidelines and then overturns the decisions after East Bengal appeal. Strange!