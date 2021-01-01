Live Blog

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

KBFC equalize through a Mrcela own goal....

Updated
Comments (0)
East Bengal ISL 8
ISL

Poor from Prasanth

2021-12-12T15:18:17.252Z

Sandeep rolls the ball forward to Prasanth on the right flank as he gets a touch to it but fails to keep the ball in play as it goes out for a goal-kick!

Sandeep Singh has been substitued for Nishu Kumar.

Poor effort from Hira Mondal

2021-12-12T15:14:07.266Z

Chukwu passes the ball to his right for Perosevic, who takes his time on the ball, and decides to go backwards to find Hira. He, then, pulls the trigger from 45 yards out but the ball goes way wide off the post.

Throw-in for East Bengal

2021-12-12T15:10:09.742Z

Raju Gaikwad takes a run-up to send the throw-in long from the right but it hardly matters as the referee blows the whistle for a tussle inside the box.

Second-half resumes!

2021-12-12T15:06:02.785Z

East Benal get us underway for the final 45 minutes!

One change for KBFC: Sahal OUT, Chencho IN.

HT: East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters

2021-12-12T14:52:33.274Z

Both teams head into the break deadlocked.

GOAL....KBFC equalize!

2021-12-12T14:45:23.963Z

KBFC equalize in the 45th minute.

Jessel passes the ball to Vazquez at the edge off the box on the left as lowers his shoulder to pull the trigger, with Mrcela getting a head to it, which helps the ball to end up at the back off the net.

The goal has been ruled as own goal off Mrcela.

Forced substitution for KBFC

2021-12-12T14:42:44.583Z

Sipovic went down and looked it discomfort. He tried to play on but has now been replaced with Hakku!

GOAL....Mrcela score for East Bengal

2021-12-12T14:36:47.421Z

Mrcela breaks the deadlock for East Bengal in the 37th minute!

Raju Gaikwad takes a throw-in from the right as Tomislav Mrcela anticipates it well to rise up and slot the ball at the back off the net with Marko Leskovic doing too little to defend the attempt!

Sahal shows his brilliance

2021-12-12T14:30:55.699Z

Brilliant run from Sahal down the left flank as he cuts past the SCEB defender and then runs into the defensive wall at the edge of the box. But then, turns back, and plays the ball to Prasanth to his right who pulls the trigger but his shot is off target!

Perosevic on the charge.....AGAIN!

2021-12-12T14:27:54.605Z

Perosevic charges down the right flank again. He has looked the most lively of the East Bengal players till now and will cross the ball inside the box but his attempt is too heavy as none of his players reach to it.

Change of decision from referee!

2021-12-12T14:23:00.566Z

A lot of confusion as Vazquez's goal is given before the referee overturns his decision!

Brilliant build-up from Kerala Blasters as Prasanth delivers the ball inside the box from the right as it is rolled outside the box for Khawlhring who pulls the trigger but it comes off a hand from Amarjit and falls for Vazquez who slots into at the back off the net.

The referee had blown the whistle for the hand and then allowed the goal. He, however, consults his assistants on the sidelines and then overturns the decisions after East Bengal appeal. Strange!

Gill.....WHAT A SAVE!

2021-12-12T14:16:00.156Z

Perosevic makes a brilliant run down the right and then cuts back away from Sahal inside the box and then pulls the trigger but Gill dives to his left to make a spectacular save!

Perosevic is in disbelief!

Poor from Chukwu

2021-12-12T14:13:49.038Z

Semboi finds Chukwu in space with a pass to his left from the midfield but the forward fails to control the ball and keep it in play.

Yellow card for Semboi

2021-12-12T14:10:41.611Z

Sipovic looks to control the ball from a pass but Semboi just barges into him to bring him down. He has been booked for that untimed challenge

East Bengal break on the counter

2021-12-12T14:05:15.550Z

East Bengal break on the counter through the right flank with Perosevic making a maurdering run. He shows his quick feet and trickery to win the first corner for East Bengal in the ninth minute off the game.

Good start from Kerala Blasters

2021-12-12T14:01:51.767Z

A cross is whirled in from the right flanks as Vazques gets a touch to it but fails to control the ball with Sankar Roy collecting it with ease.

Continous spell of attack from Kerala Blasters.

Kick-Off!

2021-12-12T13:58:40.533Z

Kerala Blasters kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!

Hello and welcome

2021-12-12T13:28:40.206Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.