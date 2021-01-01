Second-half!
MCFC get the second-half underway! One change for MCFC as Raynier replaces Vikram
HT: BFC 1-1 MCFC
Both teams enter the tunnel deadlocked after an action-packed first-half!
Chhetri misses the penalty!
Chhetri steps up to hit the spot-kick to his left and Nawaz makes a perfect prediction and dives on time to save the attempt!
Penalty for BFC!
Poor from Mandar Rao Desai as he fails to clear his line on the right. Edmund closes-in on him as the challenge from Desai brings him down inside the box. The referee looks at it and points it towards the spot!
Lovely move from Ashique!
Ashique moves past the sliding challenge from Vikram to enter the box and then take a cross but Fall makes a strong block to clear away the danger
Angulo....OVER THE CROSSBAR!
Mandar delivers an inch-perfect cross from the left flank as Angulo goes aeriel to meet it with a header but he just fails to keep the ball down as it goes over the crossbar. Poor attempt from Angulo on that occasion!
Gurpreet....SAVES!
Jahouh delivers an in-swinging ball inside the box as Silva gets a header to it but Gurpreet anticipates it well and dives to his left to palm away the danger. Could have been an own goal!
Substitution for BFC!
Edmund comes in place for Ibara!
Ibara looks to have pulled up a muscle after he gets a header away to the ball that was played inside the box. Big blow for BFC!
GOAL....SILVA equalizes from free-kick!
Silva curls the ball into the near corner as Nawaz dives seconds after the ball finds the back of the net! Brilliant comeback for BFC as they Mumbai City FC wall failed to get a touch on the ball as it made its way to find the net.
Brilliant run from Vikram!
Vikram runs from inside the box on the counter. He cuts pass the BFC defenders and then plays a through ball for his supporting player on the right flank but his touch is too heavy to reach!
Chance for BFC!
Prince Ibara receives the ball on the right flank as he controls the ball well to pass it on to Roshan in support. Roshan, then, lays the ball to Rane in the centre who pulls the trigger but his shot goes inches wide off the post!
GOAL...Angulo breaks the deadlock for Mumbai City FC!
As calm and composed as you like!
Angulo sends the ball to his right as Gurpreet dives to the opposite side to put Mumbai City FC in the front from the spot in the ninth minute.
Penalty for Mumbai City FC
Alan Costa clearly catches the ball while trying to shield it away from the Mumbai City FC attack. The referee spots it and gives away a penalty to the Islanders!
Silva rattles the crossbar!
Bengaluru FC have made their intentions clear straightaway!
A long ball from Alan Costa from the defense finds Prince Ibara who heads the ball to Cleiton Silva on the right. Silva, then, takes a shot from outside the box as the ball rattles the crossbar!
Kick-off!
Chhetri kicks the ball from right to left and we are underway!
Buckingham fields an unchanged XI
⚠️ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⚠️— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 4, 2021
Des Buckingham names an unchanged teamsheet for #BFCMCFC. Let's go, मुंबई! 👊#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zlYHIqkxJC
Cleiton Silva and Prince Ibara start for BFC
TEAM NEWS! Jayesh Rane returns to the Blues' squad, while Cleiton Silva and Prince Ibara start together for the first time in Marco Pezzaiuoli's XI to face the Islanders tonight.#WeAreBFC #BFCMCFC #ForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/s6IVjcm24e— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2021
Hello and welcome....
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC straight from the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim