Chhetri fires one over the crossbar!
Udanta shows his pace with a brilliant run down the right to keep the ball in play and then crosses the ball to find Chhetri steaming inside the box. But the BFC talisman skies it over the crossbar with Khabra closing-in on him. Once again, Khabra to the rescue, disallowing Chhetri a clear sight of goal!
Sahal with a brilliant cross!
Sahal wins the one-on-one battle with Roshan on the left flank and stides inside the box. He takes an extra touch to move into a pocket off space before delivering a sharp cross which is cleared off by the BFC defence.
Chhetri with a header
The ball from the left corner delivered by Silva finds Chhetri at the far post as he meets it with a header. But Khabra has marked him well to disallow him a free chance as his header falls in front of the goal. But the play has been stopped after a clash of heads between Sipovic and Costa. Sipovic looks to be clearly bleeding there!
Good ball from Luna!
Luna receives the ball in the midfield and spot Barreto striding forward. He, then, just chips the ball for Barreto but his touch is a bit too heavy and ends up into the gloves off Gurpreet Sandhu.
Shot on target for BFC!
Suresh Wangjam passes the ball from right flank to Iman Basafa in the centre. He fails to get his footing right after the first touch but then quickly controls the ball and takes the first shot on target for BFC!
Early attack from Kerala Blasters
Jeakson Singh receives the ball in the centre. He has support on both sides as Kerala Blasters go three-on-three with Bengaluru FC defese but Jeakson takes the shot all by his own as it ends up wide off the post!
Kick-Off!
Kerala Blasters kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Kerala Blasters XI:
The XI for tonight is in!
Here are the Blasters who will be taking to the field for #BFCKBFC
Bengaluru FC XI:
TEAM NEWS! Iman Basafa makes his first start for the Blues in Marco Pezzaiuoli's plans to face Kerala Blasters at the Bambolim. Come on, BFC!
Hello and welcome....
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 contest between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters straight from the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.