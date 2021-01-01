GOAL....Boumous scores the equalizer
Hugo Boumous scores the equalizer in the 38th minute!
ATKMB break on the counter as Krishna lays the ball from the middle to Boumous on his left, who strides inside the box, goes one-on-one with Sandhu and fires the ball at the back of the net.
Liston launches a long-ranger
Liston Colaco launches a long-ranger after cutting past his man on the left flank but his wayward attempt rises above the crossbar.
GOAL....Danish puts the Blues ahead
Danish Farooq puts the Blues ahead in 26th minute!
Cleiton Silva delivers an inswinging ball from the left as Danish Farooq, unmarked in space, rises upto it and heads it. The header has been helped on with a deflection off the post to find the back off the net.
Free-kick for BFC
Cleiton Silva takes the free-kick from 25 yards out as it takes a deflection off the wall and goes out for a corner!
Cleiton Silva scores the equalizer
Cleiton Silva scores the equalizer from the spot in the 18th minute!
Silva, as calm as you like, sends Amrinder the other way to net the equalizer for the Blues.
Colaco charged towards him inside the box as Silva falls inside the box and the referee was conviced that there was some contact to point towards the spot!
GOAL....Bose breaks the deadlock for ATKMB!
Subhasish Bose breaks the deadlock for ATKMB in the 13th minute!
Hugo Boumous delivers the corner-kick from the right as it curls to the near post with Subhasish Bose charging on to it and heading it at the back off the net.
Roy Krishna with a shot on goal
Poor pass from Costa on the back-line as he plays it straight to Roy Krishna who takes a touch and then goes for a shot on target but it falls straight for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Silva....MISSES!
Great build-up from Bengaluru FC on the left flank as Ashique Kuruniyan sends in a cross for Cleiton Silva who head the ball just wide off the post.
Good ball from Kauko
Kauko spots Manvir on the run in the right flank and plays a long ball directed to him. But Roshan heads it on the way for a ATKMB corner.
Set-piece for BFC
The free-kick from Roshan Naorem on the right side has been fisted away by Amrinder Singh.
Kick-off!
Bengaluru FC kick the ball from right to left and we are underway!
Habas names his playing XI
The Mariners to take on Bengaluru FC!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/H5hGr4PXvb— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 16, 2021
No Chhetri in starting XI for BFC
TEAM NEWS! Sunil Chhetri drops to the bench as Ashique Kuruniyan pushes forward in attack for the Blues against the Mariners tonight. 🔵#WeAreBFC #BFCATKMB #ComeTogether pic.twitter.com/Xe8LVXuQMX— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 16, 2021
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan straight from the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.