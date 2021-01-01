HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC dominated the first-half to head into the tunnel with their noses in front.
GOAL...Angulo taps-in!
Angulo taps-in to pile on more misery for ATK Mohun Bagan!
Mandar delivers the ball inside the box as Fall rises up to meet it with his header first as his touch falls for Angulo to his left. He, is in space, and just taps in the ball at the back of the net1
Poor attempt from Angulo!
A through ball finds Angulo just at the edge of the box as he pulls the trigger but the wayward-shot rises way above the crossbar!
GOAL....Vikram with a brace!
What a night it's turning out for Vikram Pratap Singh! But looks like he was helped on by his 'arm' for the finish.
Cassio does well to release Bipin on the left flank. He is unmarked and moves inside the box to cross the ball to Vikram Pratap Singh whose first shot comes out off a rebound from Amrinder Singh but he goes sliding in and the ball takes a final touch of his arm to find the net!
Carl McHugh....MISSES!
Hugho Boumous sends a free-kick from the left as Nawaz fails to clear his line with a punch and the ball falls for Carl McHugh. He goes for a free-header but fails to bring the ball down towards the target as it goes above the crossbar for a goal kick!
Fantastic run from Vikram!
Fantastic run from Vikram Pratap Singh down the right flank as the ATK Mohun Bagan defence fail to contain him. He, then, crosses the ball inside the box but looks like Angulo has failed to match his pace on that occassion to get close to the ball.
Brilliant cross from Bipin Singh!
Brilliant inter-exchange between Bipin and Mandar down the left flank as the ball falls for the former. He looks to keep the ball in play and then cuts away from the ATK Mohun Bagan defender to take a cross, targeted towards Vikram, but the ATKMB defender clears his line
Acrobatic from Angulo!
Bipin Singh, once again, swings the ball inside the box as Igor Angulo attempts an overhead kick but it ends up straight into the gloves off Amrinder Singh!
GOAL....VIKRAM PRATAP SINGH scores early for the Islanders!
Vikram Pratap Singh breaks the deadlock in the fourth minute for the Islanders!
Bipin Singh delivers a cross in the heart of the box as the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lets the ball behind. That was a clear mistake as Vikram Pratap Singh steams in from the right and finishes it at the back of the net1
ATK Mohun Bagan attack early
Manvir Singh runs down the right flank, then, takes a step behind to cross the ball inside the box as it takes a touch of the Mumbai City FC defender and goes out for a corner!
Kick-off
Roy Krishna gets the ball rolling!
Buckingham's men have lined-up
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆
It's a first start in #TheIslanders colours for Vikram Partap Singh along with a return for Mandar Rao Dessai as Des Buckingham makes 2️⃣ changes to his star cast for #ATKMBMCFC!
Habas named his playing XI
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒
The Mariners to face Mumbai City FC tonight
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live Text Commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC straight from the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.