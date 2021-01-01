Live Blog

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 East Bengal: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

East Bengal are still to register a win in ISL 2021-22....

Updated
Foul on Sidoel

2021-12-03T14:27:55.855Z

Amarjit passes the ball to Sidoel on the right inside the Chennaiyin FC half but Borysiuk takes him down with a challenge from behind!

Rafique tries to release Chukwu

2021-12-03T14:22:15.255Z

Rafique finds the ball in the midfield and looks to release Chukwu with a through ball but the ball is a bit too heavy and CFC will regain possession

Chhangte fails to breach the defence

2021-12-03T14:13:51.267Z

Chhangte displays his quick feet down the right as he looks to breach the defence but Hira Mondal does well to win the ball away from him. Chhangte

Suvam Sen....SAVES!

2021-12-03T14:09:20.933Z

Rahim Ali makes a brilliant run from the righ inside the box as he lays a low cross for Murzaev whose first touch is tucked away by Sen as he makes himself large!

Free-kick for East Bengal

2021-12-03T14:05:57.923Z

Dervisevic delivers an inch-perfect ball inside the box from the right but his target man has been spotted in an off-side position as he gets his header to it

Brilliant run from Thapa!

2021-12-03T14:02:31.815Z

Thapa makes a maurdering run from the midfield and finds Murzaev on his left for support. He passes the ball on to him as he takes the shot from outside but Koman skies it over the cross with Gomes marking him closely

Early attack from Chennaiyin FC

2021-12-03T14:00:59.618Z

Early attack from Chennaiyin FC down the left flank as Jerry crosses the ball across to find Chhangte who fails to keep the ball in play

Kick-off!

2021-12-03T13:59:51.169Z

Chennaiyin FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!

Hello and welcome

2021-12-03T13:35:52.640Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.