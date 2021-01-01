Foul on Sidoel
Amarjit passes the ball to Sidoel on the right inside the Chennaiyin FC half but Borysiuk takes him down with a challenge from behind!
Rafique tries to release Chukwu
Rafique finds the ball in the midfield and looks to release Chukwu with a through ball but the ball is a bit too heavy and CFC will regain possession
Chhangte fails to breach the defence
Chhangte displays his quick feet down the right as he looks to breach the defence but Hira Mondal does well to win the ball away from him. Chhangte
Suvam Sen....SAVES!
Rahim Ali makes a brilliant run from the righ inside the box as he lays a low cross for Murzaev whose first touch is tucked away by Sen as he makes himself large!
Free-kick for East Bengal
Dervisevic delivers an inch-perfect ball inside the box from the right but his target man has been spotted in an off-side position as he gets his header to it
Brilliant run from Thapa!
Thapa makes a maurdering run from the midfield and finds Murzaev on his left for support. He passes the ball on to him as he takes the shot from outside but Koman skies it over the cross with Gomes marking him closely
Early attack from Chennaiyin FC
Early attack from Chennaiyin FC down the left flank as Jerry crosses the ball across to find Chhangte who fails to keep the ball in play
Kick-off!
Chennaiyin FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Amarjit to make his East Bengal debut
Amarjit to make his East Bengal debut
.@AmarjitKiyam8 makes his full debut for us. Daniel Chima Chukwu starts as well.
Local lad Daniel Gomes gets his first Red & Golds' cap.
Bandovic names an unchanged XI
Bosko names an unchanged lineup to face East Bengal!
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #CFCSCEB #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/2H1kFyecDd
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.