Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Team News!
2020-12-20T13:26:59Z
Danny Fox returns from injury.
Big big big game for Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. And we have team news 👀#ISL #KBFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/m8xeKGwTPl— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 20, 2020
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal!
2020-12-20T13:25:20Z
Two of the most supported clubs in India are yet to register a win this season in the ISL. While Kerala Blasters have managed just two draws, East Bengal have only a point from their first five matches. Goes without saying, both teams will be eager to get all three points.