Bengaluru vs FC Goa: Follow the ISL updates LIVE

The Blues look to keep their play-off hopes alive but for which they need to beat the Gaurs...

Updated
5' - Dheeraj spills it

2021-02-21T11:36:03Z

Mistakes in goal are not letting Dheeraj as he spills a long throw but he has Seriton to thank for clearing the ball off the line

4' - First close call

2021-02-21T11:35:12Z

Gurpreet needing to pounce on the ball there as Romario was rushing on to the ball. 

Kick-off at Fatorda!

2021-02-21T11:31:36Z

This match up has always set the stage on fire and you can expect the same today!

Must win for Bengaluru

2021-02-21T11:20:47Z

It's a do or die match for Naushad Moosa's Bengaluru FC who picked a stunning 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their last game. But with Goa tied on points Hyderabad and NorthEast United, Juan Ferrando's men too cannot afford a slip-up

TEAM NEWS!

2021-02-21T11:18:30Z

Bheke, Ashique, Dimas are back for the Blues; and captain Edu Bedia for Goa