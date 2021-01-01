Bengaluru vs FC Goa: Follow the ISL updates LIVE

5' - Dheeraj spills it
2021-02-21T11:36:03Z
Mistakes in goal are not letting Dheeraj as he spills a long throw but he has Seriton to thank for clearing the ball off the line
4' - First close call
2021-02-21T11:35:12Z
Gurpreet needing to pounce on the ball there as Romario was rushing on to the ball.
Kick-off at Fatorda!
2021-02-21T11:31:36Z
This match up has always set the stage on fire and you can expect the same today!
Must win for Bengaluru
2021-02-21T11:20:47Z
It's a do or die match for Naushad Moosa's Bengaluru FC who picked a stunning 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their last game. But with Goa tied on points Hyderabad and NorthEast United, Juan Ferrando's men too cannot afford a slip-up
TEAM NEWS!
2021-02-21T11:18:30Z
Bheke, Ashique, Dimas are back for the Blues; and captain Edu Bedia for Goa
Bheke and Ashique are back in the XI for the Blues, Dimas starts on the bench 🔵
