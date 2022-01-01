India lose international friendly against Jordan ahead of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

FT: Jordan beat India 2-0
No reply from the Blue Tigers
The Indian national team went down 0-2 against Jordan in an international friendly played at the Qatar Sports Club, on Saturday.
The West Asian side left it late as Monther Abu Amara (75') and Abu Zraiq (90+4') were on target while India barely had a shot on target.
The Blue Tigers, who are preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, are set to take on Cambodia on June 8 back home in Kolkata, India, from Group D.
90+4' GOAL! India 0-2 Jordan
Abu Amara turns provider this time as he received the ball from Abu Zraiq and pushes it back in the path of the latter to whip past Gurpreet. It almost looked like the doors were kept wide open by India at the death.
87' In comes the super sub
Ishan Pandita comes on in place of Subhasish Bose for India.
75' GOAL! India 0-1 Jordan
Monther Abu Amara blasts his shot past Gurpreet after Jordan no. 9 turned Jhingan to provide the assist following a long lob launched by Jordan no. 5 in the box.
74' Fresh legs for India
Brandon replaces skipper Sunil Chhetri on the pitch, while Suresh comes on for Glan.
67' JHINGAAAAN!!
The Indian centre-back had an opportunity off a corner with a free-header that he sent wide. At least the Blue Tigers are creating a few good chances.
65' OFF THE BAR!
Mohammad Yasir's free-kick from distance has beaten the Jordan last man in goal but has bounced on the horizontal for a goal-kick.
#BackTheBlue
Qatar @kbfc_manjappada? Present sir! 🙌#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #KBFC pic.twitter.com/2HMJxuiwyi— GOAL India (@Goal_India) May 28, 2022
Second half resumes
Double change by Stimac
Who will break the deadlock here tonight?
Anirudh, Manvir OUT
Ashique, Yasir IN
Half-time then: 0-0
Jordan, being the higher ranked team, have been marginally the better side going forward with India goalkeeper Gurpreet called into action late in the half to thwart out a delivery that bounced just in front of him.
Can India attack more in the second half? Nothing to lose, really. Stay tuned.
30 minutes up, no goals
India are holding strong at the back, with Subasish Bose also maintaining his position well. Just that Stimac's men need to advance a little more in attack as well to take the pressure off the defense a bit.
India defending well
Jhingan has swept away the ball from a free-kick, Glan intercepted a pass in the box, Mishra shielded a long lob towards his goalkeeper. Going forward, though, India hasn't been able to trouble the West Asian outfit with Chhetri lacking service up front for now.
No big chances in the opening 10
India have been keeping the ball in small patches, mostly in the middle, and have conceded a few set-pieces around their area but Jordan have not been able to capitalise on them besides the one shot that shyed wide in the 10th minute.
KICK-OFF
India kick things off at Qatar Sports Club. Whatever the result, this game should prove a good test for the Igor Stimac's men who are to play their 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in 🗒️ and this is how the #BlueTigers 🐯 line up against Jordan 🇯🇴#JORIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LNxRpbCTVq— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 28, 2022
One more stronger opponent
Jordan are ranked 91st in the world, India 106
The Indian national team are set to play their last competitive preparatory game against Jordan at the Qatar Sports Club ground.
"Jordan (91) are ranked better than Belarus (93) but are not as physical as Belarus. So for us it should be a bit easier in regards to the build-up, and ball possession," stated India coach Igor Stimac.
India had lost 3-0 against Belarus in March.