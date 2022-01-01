Live Blog

India lose international friendly against Jordan ahead of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Igor Stimac's men now return home for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers

Updated
India XI vs Jordan international friendly
FT: Jordan beat India 2-0

2022-05-28T17:53:42.000Z

No reply from the Blue Tigers

The Indian national team went down 0-2 against Jordan in an international friendly played at the Qatar Sports Club, on Saturday.

The West Asian side left it late as Monther Abu Amara (75') and Abu Zraiq (90+4') were on target while India barely had a shot on target.

The Blue Tigers, who are preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, are set to take on Cambodia on June 8 back home in Kolkata, India, from Group D.

90+4' GOAL! India 0-2 Jordan

2022-05-28T17:52:40.272Z

Abu Amara turns provider this time as he received the ball from Abu Zraiq and pushes it back in the path of the latter to whip past Gurpreet. It almost looked like the doors were kept wide open by India at the death.

87' In comes the super sub

2022-05-28T17:45:56.799Z

Ishan Pandita comes on in place of Subhasish Bose for India.

75' GOAL! India 0-1 Jordan

2022-05-28T17:33:42.000Z

Monther Abu Amara blasts his shot past Gurpreet after Jordan no. 9 turned Jhingan to provide the assist following a long lob launched by Jordan no. 5 in the box.

74' Fresh legs for India

2022-05-28T17:32:39.434Z

Brandon replaces skipper Sunil Chhetri on the pitch, while Suresh comes on for Glan.

67' JHINGAAAAN!!

2022-05-28T17:26:28.000Z

The Indian centre-back had an opportunity off a corner with a free-header that he sent wide. At least the Blue Tigers are creating a few good chances.

65' OFF THE BAR!

2022-05-28T17:23:18.000Z

Mohammad Yasir's free-kick from distance has beaten the Jordan last man in goal but has bounced on the horizontal for a goal-kick.

Second half resumes

2022-05-28T17:05:56.000Z

Double change by Stimac

Who will break the deadlock here tonight?

Anirudh, Manvir OUT

Ashique, Yasir IN

Half-time then: 0-0

2022-05-28T16:48:01.000Z

Jordan, being the higher ranked team, have been marginally the better side going forward with India goalkeeper Gurpreet called into action late in the half to thwart out a delivery that bounced just in front of him.

Can India attack more in the second half? Nothing to lose, really. Stay tuned.

30 minutes up, no goals

2022-05-28T16:32:33.159Z

India are holding strong at the back, with Subasish Bose also maintaining his position well. Just that Stimac's men need to advance a little more in attack as well to take the pressure off the defense a bit.

India defending well

2022-05-28T16:16:24.868Z

Jhingan has swept away the ball from a free-kick, Glan intercepted a pass in the box, Mishra shielded a long lob towards his goalkeeper. Going forward, though, India hasn't been able to trouble the West Asian outfit with Chhetri lacking service up front for now.

No big chances in the opening 10

2022-05-28T16:10:57.000Z

India have been keeping the ball in small patches, mostly in the middle, and have conceded a few set-pieces around their area but Jordan have not been able to capitalise on them besides the one shot that shyed wide in the 10th minute.

KICK-OFF

2022-05-28T16:00:19.805Z

India kick things off at Qatar Sports Club. Whatever the result, this game should prove a good test for the Igor Stimac's men who are to play their 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.

One more stronger opponent

2022-05-28T15:32:50.199Z

Jordan are ranked 91st in the world, India 106

The Indian national team are set to play their last competitive preparatory game against Jordan at the Qatar Sports Club ground.

"Jordan (91) are ranked better than Belarus (93) but are not as physical as Belarus. So for us it should be a bit easier in regards to the build-up, and ball possession," stated India coach Igor Stimac.

India had lost 3-0 against Belarus in March.