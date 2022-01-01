India lose international friendly against Jordan ahead of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

No reply from the Blue Tigers

The Indian national team went down 0-2 against Jordan in an international friendly played at the Qatar Sports Club, on Saturday.

The West Asian side left it late as Monther Abu Amara (75') and Abu Zraiq (90+4') were on target while India barely had a shot on target.

The Blue Tigers, who are preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, are set to take on Cambodia on June 8 back home in Kolkata, India, from Group D.