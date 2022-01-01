Live Blog

India vs Belarus: Follow the international friendly LIVE!

The Blue Tigers face Belarus after a 2-1 defeat against Bahrain...

Updated
Comments (0)
India XI vs Bahrain international friendly 2022
AIFF

Another big opponent

2022-03-26T15:17:21.186Z

India faced a stronger side in Bahrain (89th), a game they lost 2-1 at Muharraq on Wednesday. Belarus (94th) are ranked 10 places above the Blue Tigers.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the international friendly between India and Belarus as Igor Stimac's men continue their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.