India vs Belarus: Follow the international friendly LIVE!

TEAM NEWS
2022-03-26T15:21:35.501Z
India XI to face Belarus
The line-up is out for tonight's clash! 🙌🏼#BLRIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/oCR4ur4A06— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 26, 2022
Another big opponent
2022-03-26T15:17:21.186Z
India faced a stronger side in Bahrain (89th), a game they lost 2-1 at Muharraq on Wednesday. Belarus (94th) are ranked 10 places above the Blue Tigers.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the international friendly between India and Belarus as Igor Stimac's men continue their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.