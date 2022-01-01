Live Blog

India vs Bahrain: Follow the international friendly LIVE!

The Blue Tigers are in action for the first time in over five months

Indian national team training
HOW DO BAHRAIN MISS!

2022-03-23T16:19:01.665Z

Mohamed Marhoon is on the end of a through pass inside the India box but his shot comes off the crossbar for Mahdi Al-Humaidan to side tap over.

GURPREET SAVES PENALTY!

2022-03-23T16:11:05.344Z

Inside the first 10 minutes of the game, the referee deemed handball against Jhingan inside the box off Mohamed Marhoon's attempt on goal.

Mahdi Al-Humaidan shoots and it's blocked by Gurpreet diving to his left.

KICK-OFF

2022-03-23T16:00:02.000Z

It's kick-off at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Bahrain.

2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification preps

2022-03-23T15:42:09.000Z

Both teams are placed in the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers - India are in Group D with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia for company; while Bahrain are pegged alongside Turkmenistan, Malaysia and Bangladesh in Group E.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the international friendly between India and Bahrain.