India vs Bahrain: Follow the international friendly LIVE!

HOW DO BAHRAIN MISS!
Mohamed Marhoon is on the end of a through pass inside the India box but his shot comes off the crossbar for Mahdi Al-Humaidan to side tap over.
GURPREET SAVES PENALTY!
Inside the first 10 minutes of the game, the referee deemed handball against Jhingan inside the box off Mohamed Marhoon's attempt on goal.
Mahdi Al-Humaidan shoots and it's blocked by Gurpreet diving to his left.
KICK-OFF
It's kick-off at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Bahrain.
TEAM NEWS
Gurpreet captains India
The line-up is out! 🙌#BHRIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DfS8dHxQND— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 23, 2022
2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification preps
Both teams are placed in the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers - India are in Group D with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia for company; while Bahrain are pegged alongside Turkmenistan, Malaysia and Bangladesh in Group E.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the international friendly between India and Bahrain.