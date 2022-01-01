Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba joins ATK Mohun Bagan

FC Goa has signed former Kerala Blasters forward Alvaro Vazquez on a two-year deal. The Spaniard finished the previous season in the ISL with 8 goals and 2 assists as the Blasters finished runners-up.

The 31-year-old was part of Espanyol's youth system and made it to the first team of the club before turning up for the likes of Getafe and Swansea City.