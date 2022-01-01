Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Parag extends Bengaluru stay
Parag Shrivas has signed a three-year extension in order to stay at Bengaluru FC till 2025. The 25-year-old joined the club's residential academy in 2017, from where he was promoted to the B team before making his first team debut in February 2019.
Pogba joins ATK Mohun Bagan
Paul Pogba's elder brother Florentin Pogba has joined ATK Mohun Bagan for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.
FC Goa sign Alvaro Vazquez
FC Goa has signed former Kerala Blasters forward Alvaro Vazquez on a two-year deal. The Spaniard finished the previous season in the ISL with 8 goals and 2 assists as the Blasters finished runners-up.
The 31-year-old was part of Espanyol's youth system and made it to the first team of the club before turning up for the likes of Getafe and Swansea City.
Bengaluru rope in Javi Hernandez
Former ISL champions, Bengaluru, have signed Spanish attacking midfielder Javi Hernandez ahead of the upcoming ISL season. The 33-year-old who has played for the likes of ATK, ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha in India, has penned a two-year contract with the Blues.
ATK Mohun Bagan sign talented Indian duo
ATK Mohun Bagan have signed talented Indian footballers Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai on five-year deals for undisclosed transfer fees ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Prabir Das moves to Bengaluru
Bengaluru have announced the signing of Prabir Das from ATK Mohun Bagan on a three-year-deal till 2025. Das was a product of the Pailan Arrows Youth Academy with titles such as the Federation Cup and Indian Super League under his belt.
