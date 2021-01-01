Live Blog

India vs Oman LIVE: Follow the international friendly match in real time

The Indian football team is back in action after a gap of 492 days as they take on Oman in a friendly clash...

Updated
Oman India
AIFF Media

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-25T13:45:28Z

We are underway!

10 minutes to KO

2021-03-25T13:36:37Z

The Indian team will play an international game after a gap of 492 days. Incidentally, their last match was against Oman in November 2019 which they lost 0-1.

Amrinder starts

2021-03-25T13:27:48Z

Mumbai City FC's ISL winning skipper Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal. The last time Amrinder Singh started was in the King's Cup in Thailand against Thailand which India won 1-0.

Captain Jhingan

2021-03-25T13:25:03Z

Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.

6 debutants

2021-03-25T13:20:43Z

Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.

India vs Oman

2021-03-25T12:28:43Z

Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.