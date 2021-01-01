Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

12 - GOAL!
2021-01-19T14:13:42Z
Hyderabad FC take lead. Colaco once again uses his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and lays the ball for Halicharan who comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net
8 - Liston on the run
2021-01-19T14:10:20Z
Brilliantly headed ball to find Liston on the right flank but a bit too heavy as the Odisha FC defender clears off the danger
7 - Throw in for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-19T14:08:26Z
Hyderabad FC happy to settle in possession as Akash Mishra takes the throw in and the ball fall for Chinglensana who backpasses it. Odisha FC forwards are trying to play the high pressing game
3 - First shot on target
2021-01-19T14:04:56Z
Mauricio has the first shot on the goal from the left flank, no power on it, as Kattimani holds on the ball easily
2 - Hyderabad FC on the attack
2021-01-19T14:03:17Z
Brilliant ball played to Liston Colaco in space on the right flank as he dribbles it inside the box to find Mohammad Yasit, unmarked, but he goes for a wayward shot from outside the box
Kick off!
2021-01-19T14:01:06Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in a crucial match
2021-01-19T13:19:25Z
Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu
2021-01-19T13:18:58Z
Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.
Welcome to the live coverage
2021-01-19T13:17:15Z
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC