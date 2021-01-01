Hyderabad FC 3-1 Odisha FC: Edu Garcia on target for the Nizams

54' GOOAAL!
Edu Garcia receives a pass from Hitesh Sharma near the centre circle and makes a solo run down the middle. He dribbles past two Odisha players before firing a shot into the net.
Second Half!
We get going again.
HALFTIME!
Hyderabad carry a slender lead into the break. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
39' GOOAAL!
Hyderabad FC skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche restores his team's lead with a simple header of Edu Garcia's cross.
16' GOOAAL!
Another own goal help Odisha restore parity. Juanan accidentally puts the ball into his own net from Javi Hernandez's corner. Game on!
9' GOOAALL!
Edu Garcia curls in a low free-kick inside the box from the left side and Joao Victor manages to deflect the ball with his which once again gets deflected off a Odisha player and goes in.
4' Chance for Nikhil Poojary
Poojary cuts in from right and enters before pulling the trigger but Kamaljit does well to parry the ball away.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Matchday!
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad and Odisha.