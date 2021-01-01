Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 3-1 Odisha FC: Edu Garcia on target for the Nizams

Edu Garcia nets the third goal for Hyderabad...

Updated
Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC
54' GOOAAL!

2021-12-28T15:15:34.571Z

Edu Garcia receives a pass from Hitesh Sharma near the centre circle and makes a solo run down the middle. He dribbles past two Odisha players before firing a shot into the net.

Second Half!

2021-12-28T15:03:36.630Z

We get going again.

HALFTIME!

2021-12-28T14:47:57.913Z

Hyderabad carry a slender lead into the break. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

39' GOOAAL!

2021-12-28T14:41:30.033Z

Hyderabad FC skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche restores his team's lead with a simple header of Edu Garcia's cross.

16' GOOAAL!

2021-12-28T14:17:49.795Z

Another own goal help Odisha restore parity. Juanan accidentally puts the ball into his own net from Javi Hernandez's corner. Game on!

9' GOOAALL!

2021-12-28T14:11:07.531Z

Edu Garcia curls in a low free-kick inside the box from the left side and Joao Victor manages to deflect the ball with his which once again gets deflected off a Odisha player and goes in.

4' Chance for Nikhil Poojary

2021-12-28T14:05:58.385Z

Poojary cuts in from right and enters before pulling the trigger but Kamaljit does well to parry the ball away.

KICK-OFF!

2021-12-28T13:59:32.477Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Matchday!

2021-12-28T13:38:30.164Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad and Odisha.