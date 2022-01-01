49' Chencho misses an easy chance!
Alvaro Vazquez sends a through ball for Chencho who makes a run and finds himself one-on-one with Kattimani but his final attempt gets deflected off the Hyderabad goalkeeper and goes out for a corner.
Second half!
We go again. Can Kerala Blasters stage a comeback?
HALF-TIME!
Hyderabad FC have a slender lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action.
28' GOAL!
Hyderabad FC take the lead and who else but Bartholomew Ogbeche finds the back of the net. A long ball from the half-line finds Rohit Danu inside the box who with a first-time header guides the ball towards Ogbeche. The Nigerian forward receives the ball calmly, beats his marker Bijoy and finds the back of the net.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway!
Here's how the teams are lining up.
TEAM NEWS 📜— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 23, 2022
Here's how the two sides will be starting tonight for an action-packed #HeroISL clash! 💥#HFCKBFC #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC #KeralaBlasters | @HydFCOfficial @KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/LPIOaNw7I6
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters.