Hyderabad FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters - Bart Ogbeche hands Nizams the lead

Ogbeche put Hyderabad in front against Kerala Blasters...

Updated
49' Chencho misses an easy chance!

2022-02-23T15:09:35.295Z

Alvaro Vazquez sends a through ball for Chencho who makes a run and finds himself one-on-one with Kattimani but his final attempt gets deflected off the Hyderabad goalkeeper and goes out for a corner.

Second half!

2022-02-23T15:03:03.102Z

We go again. Can Kerala Blasters stage a comeback?

HALF-TIME!

2022-02-23T14:48:24.310Z

Hyderabad FC have a slender lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action.

28' GOAL!

2022-02-23T14:30:05.116Z

Hyderabad FC take the lead and who else but Bartholomew Ogbeche finds the back of the net. A long ball from the half-line finds Rohit Danu inside the box who with a first-time header guides the ball towards Ogbeche. The Nigerian forward receives the ball calmly, beats his marker Bijoy and finds the back of the net.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-23T14:00:19.183Z

We are underway!

Matchday Live

2022-02-23T13:44:46.136Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters.