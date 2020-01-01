Live Blog

Hyderabad vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Hyderabad take on FC Goa in the final Indian Super League match of 2020...

Can Gaurs get their second conscutive win?

2020-12-30T13:35:00Z

FC Goa got back to winning ways in their last match against Jamshedpur after suffering two back to back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin. Juan Ferrando would hope that they pick up their second win on the trot tonight and end the year by being among the top four teams.

Hyderabad will hope to get back to winning ways.

2020-12-30T13:33:02Z

After remaining unbeaten in their first five games, the Nizams lost their last two against Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. Manuel Marquez's side will now hope to end the year on a high.

Hyderabad vs FC Goa

2020-12-30T12:45:52Z

The Nizams and the Gaurs lock horns in the final ISL match of 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. A win tonight will send FC Goa to the third position while a win by three goals or more will send Hyderabad to fourth place.