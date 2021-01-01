Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 1-1 East Bengal: Ogbeche equalises for the Nizams

Ogbeche on target as Hyderabad restore parity...

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

HALFTIME!

2021-12-23T14:47:58.105Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes in Bambolim. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

40' Rafique hits the crossbar!

2021-12-23T14:41:20.590Z

Rafique pulls the trigger from the edge of the box but the powerful shot hits the crossbar and comes back! Unlucky!

35' GOOAAL!

2021-12-23T14:36:42.035Z

Hyderabad FC 1-1 East Bengal

Bartholomew Ogbeche equalises for Hyderabad with a clinical header from Aniket Jadhav's cross. Game on!

28' Chima misses a sitter!

2021-12-23T14:29:54.371Z

Hnamte wins a ball in the midfield and sends a through ball for Chima who enters the box but fails keep his shot on target from a one-on-one situation.

20' GOOAAL!

2021-12-23T14:21:27.671Z

Hyderabad FC 0-1 East Bengal

Amir Dervisevic scores from a free-kick to hand East Bengal the lead.

Amir Dervisevic, East Bengal, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

Hyderabad enjoying possession

2021-12-23T14:14:39.463Z

Hyderabad FC have the lion's share of possession after the first 15 minutes of play. Joel Chianese had a shot on target from close but Arindam made sure to collect the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-12-23T13:59:35.123Z

We are underway in Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC lineup!

2021-12-23T13:46:45.347Z

Laxmikant Kattimani; Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Edu Garcia; Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

East Bengal lineup!

2021-12-23T13:44:27.875Z

Arindam Bhattacharya; Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal; Md. Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amir Dervisevic, Sourav Das, Amarjit Singh; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

East Bengal, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal

2021-12-23T13:40:34.169Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.