Hyderabad FC 1-1 East Bengal: Ogbeche equalises for the Nizams

HALFTIME!
It's all square after the first 45 minutes in Bambolim. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
40' Rafique hits the crossbar!
Rafique pulls the trigger from the edge of the box but the powerful shot hits the crossbar and comes back! Unlucky!
35' GOOAAL!
Hyderabad FC 1-1 East Bengal
Bartholomew Ogbeche equalises for Hyderabad with a clinical header from Aniket Jadhav's cross. Game on!
28' Chima misses a sitter!
Hnamte wins a ball in the midfield and sends a through ball for Chima who enters the box but fails keep his shot on target from a one-on-one situation.
20' GOOAAL!
Hyderabad FC 0-1 East Bengal
Amir Dervisevic scores from a free-kick to hand East Bengal the lead.
Hyderabad enjoying possession
Hyderabad FC have the lion's share of possession after the first 15 minutes of play. Joel Chianese had a shot on target from close but Arindam made sure to collect the ball.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway in Bambolim.
Hyderabad FC lineup!
Laxmikant Kattimani; Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Edu Garcia; Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav; Bartholomew Ogbeche.
East Bengal lineup!
Arindam Bhattacharya; Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal; Md. Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amir Dervisevic, Sourav Das, Amarjit Singh; Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.